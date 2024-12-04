Duracell to Reimagine Battery Shopping Experience at Retail
“We are excited to simplify the battery shopping experience for our customers,” noted Tyler Lehr, SVP, general merchandising manager, chilled beverage and convenience, Walmart. “Furthermore, the removal of plastic from the packaging is aligned with our mission as we continue on our path to becoming a regenerative company. Working closely with suppliers like Duracell on this project has been a step change in how we can drive excellence, deliver quality products to consumers and enhance the shopping experience together.”
Paper-based packaging is set to slash Duracell’s plastic use by as much as 100% from the traditional plastic packaging currently in stores. Just at Walmart, the overall packaging material will be reduced by about 855,000 pounds per year, while also eliminating more than 170 metric tons of carbon dioxide from landfills annually, according to Duracell. The redesigned display and updated packaging are major steps toward reducing the plastic use and waste, representing an important sustainability milestone in the battery industry.
The leader in the primary battery market in North America, Duracell was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Inc., a $250 billion holding company, in 2016.
Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart's more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide.