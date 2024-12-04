Duracell to Reimagine Battery Shopping Experience at Retail

Battery manufacturer Duracell has unveiled a retail at-shelf experience that aims to streamline the way that consumers buy batteries with an innovative centralized display and new paper-based product packaging. This fresh merchandising approach, slated to roll out in retail stores across the country, starting at Walmart early next year, is expected to boost product visibility.

Shoppers will be able to compare battery options among brands in a cleaner, more organized display placed in an easy-to-find permanent location of the store, providing a more efficient and pleasurable shopping experience, according to Duracell. Further, all battery brands will be displayed side by side so consumers can easily compare ingredients, efficacy and cost before buying.

“We’re leading the transformation of the battery shopping experience for consumers,” said Roberto Mendez, president of North America at Bethel, Conn.-based Duracell. “By working with our retail partners like Walmart, we’re helping to reduce point-of-purchase confusion, streamlining operations in-store and making our packaging more sustainable than ever before, resulting in the removal of actual tons of plastic from the category. The product packaging and permanent display location in stores allow consumers to easily find and compare brands so they can choose the batteries they need with confidence.”

Duracell’s new display will also provide more shelf space to increase stockholding, so less back-room space will be needed. This will reduce the amount of overall materials necessary for pallets, storage and transportation.