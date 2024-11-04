How Frustrated Are Shoppers With Items Under Lock and Key?

Data and tech company Numerator published a new report showing that three-fifths of shoppers encounter locked-up merchandise on a fairly regular basis and 27% would switch retailers or abandon a purchase altogether instead of waiting for assistance to access an item.

According to Numerator’s research, only 11% of survey respondents said they rarely see locked-up merchandise and nearly two-thirds (61%) report that they are seeing more items that are secured in this way. As for where this is taking place, shoppers in urban areas and in the western part of the United States report locked-down products more often than shoppers in other areas of the country.

In addition, customers are more likely to come across these displays at drug stores and mass retailers. According to the report, 68% of consumers see locked-up products at mass stores and 62% find such displays at drug stores, well outpacing grocery stores at 31% and dollar stores at 18%.