How Frustrated Are Shoppers With Items Under Lock and Key?
Higher-ticket items like phones and tablets are mostly commonly secured, although some household essentials are out of easy reach. About 38% of shoppers see OTC medications locked up, while 34% notice secured personal hygiene products and 33% see makeup and cosmetics that can’t be taken off the shelf without assistance.
Frustration levels with these anti-theft measures vary. Per Numerator’s findings, CVS, Walgreens and Target had the highest net ratings for easy assistance in retrieving locked items, while Walmart had the lowest. In general, 62% of shoppers say they typically wait for assistance when they encounter locked up merchandise, and 9% say they order the item online from that same retailer. However, 17% say they will switch retailers (10% to online sellers, 7% to other physical stores), and 10% say they will abandon the purchase altogether.
Chicago-based Numerator surveyed more than 5,000 consumers in September 2024 for its "Unlocking Shopper Reactions to Secured Products" report. It specified locked items as “items one may encounter when shopping in-store that are locked up for security measures and require employee assistance to get off the shelf or rack.”