Retail’s Latest Fraud Risks, and How to Counteract Them

Market solutions can make businesses safer and more pleasurable from a customer experience perspective by marrying operational assurance with opportunities for increased customer loyalty, spending and return purchases.

The retail sector, including grocery, is fraught with the risk of fraud. Data reveals retailers in the United States and Canada incur an average cost of $3 for every $1 of fraud and, in 2023, the U.S. retail sector lost a total of $60 billion to payments fraud. Gone are the days when retailers had only physical theft to worry about, with thieves skilled in sleight of hand or bending the truth regarding returns, faulty products or refunds.

The aspects of threat exposure faced by running a grocery business have proliferated, and now retailers must deal with the consequences – their revenue, brand reputation, supplier relationships and customer safety are on the line.

Why Is Fraud a Rising Issue for U.S. Retailers?

Risk research details that 60% of e-commerce merchants and 53% of retailers report an increase in fraud throughout 2023. What is changing?

The first and most important reason that fraud for retailers is on the rise is the transformation of the shopping experience itself.

As retailers fight for dominance, they eye more efficient systems to ease customer journeys and lower operational costs. As part of this, digital interactions across brick-and-mortar retailers have increased exponentially. The majority of these processes, such as smart-scan shopping, self-scan tills, and click-and-collect functionalities – which have increased the opportunity for buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS) fraud – were in the works before the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, the virus only sped up the rollout of these systems.

What emerged was an opportunity for criminals to take advantage of systems still in their infancy, both in how they work and the level of staff training to recognize when a digital process is being used for fraud.