Walmart Testing Body Cameras on Employees to Prevent Store Crime

Some Walmart employees are now wearing body cameras in U.S. stores as part of a pilot program.

Walmart has started giving store-level associates body cameras to wear as part of a pilot program at some of its U.S. locations, according to CNBC.

Walmart confirmed that it’s testing the technology in one market and will evaluate the results before making any longer-term decisions. A shopper in Denton, Texas, shared a photo of a Walmart associate wearing a yellow-and-black body camera earlier this month with CNBC.

Body cameras and the footage they gather are commonly advertised as a way to prevent shoplifting, but Walmart intends to use the tech for worker safety, not as a loss prevention tool, according to a person familiar with the program.

[RELATED: How Frustrated Are Shoppers With Items Under Lock and Key?]

As reported by CNBC, in a document titled “Providing great customer service while creating a safer environment,” staff are instructed on how to use the devices. It instructs employees to “record an event if an interaction with a customer is escalating” and not to wear the devices in employee break areas and bathrooms. After an incident occurs, staffers are told, they are to discuss it with another team member, who can help them log the event in the “ethics and compliance app,” according to the document.

Earlier this year, the TJX Companies said that it had also started using body cameras in its stores, which include its TJ Maxx, Marshall’s and HomeGoods banners. On a call with analysts after the company reported fiscal first-quarter earnings in May, finance chief John Joseph Klinger said that the devices had been effective in reducing shrink, or lost inventory.