Target Is Latest Retailer Rolling Back Its DEI Initiatives
In a similar move at the end of November, Walmart announced that it will no longer consider race and gender to boost diversity when granting supplier contracts. It will also stop collecting demographic data when assessing financing eligibility.
Walmart is also scaling back racial equity training, no longer participating in rankings by an LGBTQ advocacy group, and reviewing its support for Pride and other events. In addition, the retailer will not renew a five-year commitment for an equity racial center set up in 2020 after the police killing of George Floyd.
Target and Walmart joined a growing list of businesses stepping away from DEI programs targeted by conservative groups. Other brands scaling down or dropping their DEI efforts include Meta, Amazon, Molson Coors, Tractor Supply, Caterpillar, John Deere, Lowe’s, Ford, Toyota and Harley-Davidson.
During his first week in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order ending DEI programs in federal agencies.
Costco Wholesale, on the other hand, revealed last week that its shareholders rejected a proposal urging the company to evaluate risks posed by its DEI practices. More than 98% of shareholders voted against the proposal during their annual meeting on Jan. 23.
The National Center for Public Policy Research, a conservative think tank based in Washington, D.C., had submitted the proposal, arguing that Costco’s DEI initiatives hold “litigation, reputational and financial risks to the company, and therefore financial risks to shareholders.”
According to Costco’s board, the proposed report would not provide “meaningful additional information” to shareholders, and the company believes that its current DEI efforts actually enhance the company’s capacity to attract and retain employees who inevitably help its business succeed.
