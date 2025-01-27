Target Is Latest Retailer Rolling Back Its DEI Initiatives

Target Corp. is starting its new fiscal year by taking a step back on its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The retailer announced on Friday that it is concluding its three-year DEI goals and its Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) initiatives, and will also stop all external diversity-focused surveys, including the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index.

Additionally, Minneapolis-based Target says it will ensure its employee resource groups are focused on development and mentorship, while also evaluating its corporate partnerships to ensure they are directly connected to its roadmap for growth. Target’s “Supplier Diversity” team will now be known as “Supplier Engagement,” which the retailer says will “better reflect our inclusive global procurement process across a broad range of suppliers, including increasing our focus on small businesses.”

“Throughout 2025, we’ll be accelerating action in key areas and implementing changes with the goal of driving growth and staying in step with the evolving external landscape,” the company stated. “We will continue to monitor and adjust as needed.”

In a memo to associates, Kiera Fernandez, chief community impact and equity officer at Target, said many years of data, insights, listening and learning shaped this next chapter in the company’s strategy.

“And as a retailer that serves millions of consumers every day, we understand the importance of staying in step with the evolving external landscape, now and in the future — all in service of driving Target’s growth and winning together,” she said in the memo, which was viewed by CNBC.

Following Target’s move, Twin Cities Pride shared on Facebook that it is cutting its long-standing ties with the retailer, both as a participant and sponsor in its annual festivities. “We want to ensure all of our community that Target will NOT have a presence at the festival or parade,” the organization said.