Emerging Grocery Store Designs

Self-checkout, as shown at Whole Foods Market’s Daily Shop store, is here to stay for many retailers and has a profound effect on store design.
Carol Bartolo, AIA, VP at BRR Architecture, with 10 offices around the country, agrees that “a prominent trend in food retail design is the shift toward smaller-format stores, driven by urban consumers’ demand for convenience and accessibility. At our firm, we address this by designing compact, strategically located stores that prioritize efficient layouts while still providing a reliable, full-service grocery experience that includes fresh produce and grab-and-go meals.”
To that end, BRR recently worked with Whole Foods on the Daily Shop, a small-format grocery store in New York City’s Lenox Hill neighborhood. “At just 10,000 square feet, this innovative concept is smaller than traditional grocery stores, offering a convenient yet comprehensive shopping experience,” says Mark Scherrer, AIA, VP at the architecture firm. “The smaller store layout is designed with urban customers in mind, offering efficiency and easy access – perfect for those on the go. This is a design approach that reflects a broader industry shift towards smaller, strategically located stores. We’re thrilled to support the expansion of the Daily Shop concept across the New York City metro [area].”
Self-Checkout and the Shopping Experience
Spaces may be growing smaller in some locations, but those spaces are growing ever more impactful, thanks to technological advances.
“Another significant trend is the continued integration of technology, namely self-checkouts and other measures in the store [that] increase speed and efficiency,” asserts Sherrer. “For some retailers, self-checkout is here to stay, and we have worked to integrate these checkouts within the current footprint of the stores.”
“The most significant recent technological advance within the last several years is the implementation of self-checkout,” affirms architect Richard Paroly, of Harrison, N.Y.-based boutique architectural services firm Concepts-Enterprise. “This affects store layouts, depending on the extent of implementation by the store operator, and helping customers trying to pay and go, and reducing the demand on the front end managers to provide more checkout personnel.”