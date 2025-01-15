Emerging Grocery Store Designs

Adds Paroly: “I think that the most significant change [to future store design] can be from advancing the self-checkout mindset further, combined with the change of method of consumer shopping online. Customers shopping online are not presented with the mass merchandising that has been the established merchandising technique as long as supermarkets have existed. The only merchandise in a retail food store that requires eye contact and selection by the customer are the perishables. The rest does not and could be supplied to the customer like a giant vending machine and rung up to the customer’s bill as they shop. Aside from reducing the time required of customers to shop, and perhaps encouraging them to come back to the store instead of ordering online, it would also reduce the size need for a full-size supermarket.”

Despite the current and perhaps future prevalence of self-checkout among most grocery retailers, Scherrer notes that “other brands are removing self-checkouts entirely to adopt AI-powered contactless technology, mobile app payments or to reinstall full-service checkout lines. Whether grocers are checking in or checking out of self-checkout, these decisions have a direct impact on store layout and design.”

Looking at the larger retail picture, Blattel observes: “Retailers are creating customer loyalty and trust by integrating new experiences, curated options, convenience and technological advancements. ... AI can successfully be integrated for operational efficiencies and operational excellence in support of brands’ overall practices and policies. These options allow store associates to operate at an elevated level in being brand ambassadors to the customer.”

“In the coming years, AI and automation will play a larger role in food retail design, with technologies like ‘Just Walk Out’ and AI-driven inventory management becoming more widespread,” predicts Scherrer.

Creating Community and Going Green

What may prove most enduring in emerging grocery store design are the communal areas that operators can offer. Bartolo points to such “community-focused spaces,” while for her part, Blattel mentions “placemaking within a retail grocery setting to create a social gathering space for elevated experiences, connectivity and a lingering visit,” as Cushing Terrell did with its recent collaboration with Seattle-based independent Town & Country Markets to remodel the grocer’s Mill Creek, Wash., location, including the in-store Field House restaurant.

“The new layout strategically allows for improved customer experiences,” she says. “For example, the café includes bar seating so customers can interact with Town & Country staff, while the sushi area is now near the front of the store with a customer-facing counter where people can see their sushi being freshly prepared. With a modified customer-facing layout, new interior and outdoor connections, and overall color and material selections, the remodel helped bring about a new food, beverage and dining experience within the existing grocery store.”