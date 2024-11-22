Walmart’s Small-Format Store in Mexico Opens 2,500th Location

In addition to its 2,500 brick-and-mortar locations, Bodega Aurrera offers an omnichannel experience. The banner offers services familiar to U.S. customers, like self-checkout, in-store pickup and home delivery, in addition to Walmex’s interconnected financial services network and discount medical, pharmacy and telephone services.

Bodega Aurrera began in 1958 with a single store in Mexico City. It has since grown across the country, serving millions of customers over its 66 years and employing more than 91,000 associates today. The Mexicali location will create 50-plus new jobs.

Walmart de México y Centroamérica operates in six countries: Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Nicaragua. At the close of the second quarter of 2024, it reported consolidated revenue growth of 6.4%, with sales of 225,746 million pesos. The company operates 3,938 stores and clubs, as well as 32 distribution centers in the region.

Parent company Walmart has more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.