Target Provides Updates After Strong Holiday Season

In addition to looking back at its results for the holiday season that was marked by heavy sales promotions, Target is looking to the future with some leadership changes. The retailer announced the March 29 retirement of 25-year company veteran Mark Schindele, EVP and chief stores officer, who will be succeeded by Adrienne Costanzo, current SVP of store operations. In her new role, Costanzo will oversee operations across the organization’s nearly 2,000 U.S. locations and lead more than 350,000 team members.
Also stepping down is Brett Craig, EVP and chief information officer, retiring after 15 years with the company. He will be succeeded by Prat Vemana, EVP and chief digital and product officer. In less than three years at Target, Vemana is credited with much of the recent digital success, after redesigning the company's digital platforms and capabilities and enhancing the digital shopping experience. Additionally, Target shared that Sarah Travis, SVP of the in-house media company Roundel and social commerce, will be promoted to EVP and chief digital and revenue officer and join the leadership team.
"These leadership updates will help us continue to deliver a differentiated shopping experience every day across every channel," Cornell remarked. "I want to thank Mark and Brett for the notable contributions they've made during their long tenures with the company and wish them both well in their retirements. Adrienne, Prat and Sarah all bring tremendous retail expertise to their roles and Target's leadership team as we accelerate Target's strategy."
More leadership changes may be coming in 2025: In September 2022, Cornell announced his intention to remain as CEO for three more years before his own retirement.