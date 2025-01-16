Target Provides Updates After Strong Holiday Season

Before Target Corp.’s fiscal year comes to a close on Feb. 1, the retailer is getting candid about its business and leadership.

While it plans to release fourth quarter and fiscal year results after the close of the current period, Target provided a recap of its recent holiday performance. Total sales rose 2.8% on a year-over-year (YoY) basis in November and December, with a 2% bump in comparable sales and record sales on the pivotal Black Friday and Cyber Monday occasions. Traffic was up 3%, with more visitors both in-store and online.

[RELATED: Discounts Fuel Higher E-Grocery Sales in December]

Another bright spot after what has been an up-and-down year for Target is its digital performance. The mass retailer’s emphasis on and expansion of more convenient ordering and fulfillment options paid off, with a 9% YoY boost in digital sales in the last two months of the calendar year. Elsewhere in the e-comm space, the third-party Target Plus marketplace grew nearly 50% over the busy holiday months.

The better-than-expected results following a relatively rough third quarter, spurred Target to raise its outlook for the fourth quarter. Same-store sales are now pegged to rise 1.5%, compared to the previous projection of a flat rate.