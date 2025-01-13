Discounts Fuel Higher E-Grocery Sales in December

Perhaps not surprisingly in a hectic month when people are accustomed to buying holiday gifts and supplies online, new data shows that e-grocery sales rose 19% on a year-over-year basis in December.

According to the latest Brick Meets Click/Mercatus Grocery Shopper Survey, e-comm sales in this sector hit $9.6 billion in the final month of the calendar year. All three fulfillment models – pickup, delivery and ship-to-home – experienced sales lifts during that period. Delivery sales rose 24.6%, comprising 41.7% of all e-grocery sales. Pickup sales increased 5.3% compared to last year, and ship-to-home orders reversed previous trends and spiked nearly 40% in that 12-month window.

Analysts at Brick Meets Click and Mercatus dug into the data from the entire 2024 year to determine some reasons for the positive performance. For example, the joint research indicates that overall e-comm sales in grocery were flat during the first half of the year but picked up steam in the second half, climbing by 17.7% over the last six months. The shift was attributed in large part to retailers’ launch of discounted promotions on subscriptions and membership programs; many of those incentives were launched midyear by a range of players, including regional grocers, mass retailers and marketplace providers.