Discounts Fuel Higher E-Grocery Sales in December
“While subscriptions and memberships aren’t new, the deep discounts were new, and they resonated with customers by offering the opportunity for significant savings,” said David Bishop, partner at Brick Meets Click. “As a result, customers are more vested in their provider-of-choice, motivating many to place more orders which helps those providers to gain a larger share of the grocery wallet and improve engagement and retention rates.”
The deals also reflect intense competition in the omnichannel, as grocers work to fend off mass retailers. According to the survey, more than half of all monthly active users completed one or more online grocery order with a mass retailer in December. In addition, the data reveals that repeat intent rates for delivery and pickup service are stronger in the mass sector.
"Regional grocers looking to boost e-grocery sales should focus on delivering real savings and targeted loyalty perks,” observed Mark Fairhurst, chief growth marketing officer at Mercatus. “By leveraging AI-driven personalization and integrated loyalty solutions, grocers can convert occasional shoppers into loyal digital customers, driving repeat orders and larger baskets across both online and in-store channels, to fuel sustained growth.”