 Skip to main content

Albertsons Rolls Out E-Commerce Campaign

Grocer also launches new digital offerings
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Albertsons Shopping Cart Main Image
Featuring a series of 15- and 6-second videos, a new e-commerce campaign spotlights the benefits of online shopping with Albertsons: convenience, ease and value.

Albertsons Cos. has launched a new e-commerce campaign that will run through Feb. 26. Featuring a series of 15- and 6-second videos, the campaign spotlights the benefits of online shopping with Albertsons: convenience, ease and value. Videos are running on such national platforms as YouTube (CTV and OLV), Meta/Instagram, streaming audio, and digital out-of-home. 

Among the campaign’s key highlights: 

  • Freshness Guaranteed Video: Customers receive the freshest products available, or they get their money back.
  • Same Prices, Deals, Rewards Video: Shoppers get the same deals and rewards online as in-store, with no markups, making it easy to plan and save.
  • In As Soon As 30 Minutes Video: Albertsons offers speedy, convenient delivery for last-minute needs.
  • Easy DriveUp & Go Video: The grocer provides a streamlined shopping experience through its quick and easy pickup options. 

[RELATED: Albertsons Marks Own Brand Month]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Further, Albertsons Cos., which includes Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Acme, Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s stores, is debuting new digital offerings for customers:   

  • ShopAssist: A store-app-only feature enabling customers to chat with their picker/shopper in real time for substitutions and preferences.
  • Flash Mode: A curated shop available exclusively in the app to get groceries for pickup or delivery in as soon as 30 minutes.
  • Omni-Cart: On the app and website, customers – even first-time shoppers – can create a personalized basket based on items they buy most, making online shopping a snap.

As of Nov. 30, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,273 retail food and drug stores with 1,732 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds