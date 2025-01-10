Albertsons Rolls Out E-Commerce Campaign

Further, Albertsons Cos., which includes Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Acme, Jewel-Osco and Shaw’s stores, is debuting new digital offerings for customers:

ShopAssist: A store-app-only feature enabling customers to chat with their picker/shopper in real time for substitutions and preferences.

Flash Mode: A curated shop available exclusively in the app to get groceries for pickup or delivery in as soon as 30 minutes.

Omni-Cart: On the app and website, customers – even first-time shoppers – can create a personalized basket based on items they buy most, making online shopping a snap.

As of Nov. 30, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,273 retail food and drug stores with 1,732 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.