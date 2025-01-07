DoorDash and Ibotta Team to Offer Savings on Everyday Purchases

“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with DoorDash, expand the reach for our thousands of brand partners and continue to advance our presence in the growing on-demand delivery space,” said Bryan Leach, founder and CEO of Denver-based Ibotta. “DoorDash has long been an innovative leader in local commerce, and we are honored to be their provider of digital offers for grocery, beer, wine and spirits, and other general merchandise categories. This partnership is especially impactful as brands continue looking to the IPN to reach new audiences, expand their market share and drive incremental units.”

“We’re focused on meeting consumers’ expectations and helping them find more value on everyday purchases,” noted Fuad Hannon, VP of new verticals at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “Our partnership with Ibotta brings an unmatched abundance of digital offers to consumers to help them save on groceries, essentials, gifts and more. This partnership enables CPG brands to meet consumers during timely and relevant points of purchase.”

Ibotta-provided offers are expected to be live across DoorDash’s Marketplace later this year.