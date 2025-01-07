 Skip to main content

DoorDash and Ibotta Team to Offer Savings on Everyday Purchases

Multi-year strategic partnership offers access to digital promotions
By joining the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN), DoorDash will be able to offer personalized promotions and coupons in a range of categories.

Ibotta, operator of the largest digital promotions network in North America, and local commerce platform DoorDash have established a multi-year strategic partnership to give DoorDash customers access to Ibotta’s catalog of digital promotions. By joining the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN), DoorDash will be able to offer personalized promotions and coupons in a range of categories, among them grocery, health and beauty, home improvement, and alcohol.

For CPG brands, the partnership provides an opportunity to reach consumers across DoorDash’s footprint of 115,000-plus non-restaurant stores on its Marketplace in North America. The IPN helps brands maximize incremental return using pay-per-sale efficiency and AI-driven optimization while delivering digital promotions at scale.

“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with DoorDash, expand the reach for our thousands of brand partners and continue to advance our presence in the growing on-demand delivery space,” said Bryan Leach, founder and CEO of Denver-based Ibotta. “DoorDash has long been an innovative leader in local commerce, and we are honored to be their provider of digital offers for grocery, beer, wine and spirits, and other general merchandise categories. This partnership is especially impactful as brands continue looking to the IPN to reach new audiences, expand their market share and drive incremental units.”

“We’re focused on meeting consumers’ expectations and helping them find more value on everyday purchases,” noted Fuad Hannon, VP of new verticals at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “Our partnership with Ibotta brings an unmatched abundance of digital offers to consumers to help them save on groceries, essentials, gifts and more. This partnership enables CPG brands to meet consumers during timely and relevant points of purchase.”

Ibotta-provided offers are expected to be live across DoorDash’s Marketplace later this year.

