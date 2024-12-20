Schnucks Adopts Cognira’s PromoAI Solution

Schnuck Markets Inc., one of the largest privately held supermarket chains in the United States, has formed a strategic partnership with Cognira, a provider of enterprise promotion management solutions. Through this collaboration, Schnucks will deploy Cognira’s AI-powered PromoAI solution to transform promotional planning, optimization and analysis at the Midwestern grocer’s 114 stores.

After evaluating various vendors, Schnucks chose PromoAI for its advanced AI capabilities and seamless promotional workflows. Using the solution, Schnucks aims to improve cross-department collaboration with data-driven insights to fuel smarter, more effective promotions. PromoAI will manage all promotional activities across Schnucks’ center store and fresh departments, ensuring a unified and efficient approach to the grocer’s promotional strategies.

“"We are thrilled to partner with Schnucks,” said Dr. Hatem Sellami, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based Cognira. “By selecting our PromoAI solution, Schnucks will gain unparalleled insights and optimization capabilities, aligning perfectly with our mutual commitment to excellence. We are eager to see the groundbreaking results this collaboration will deliver.”