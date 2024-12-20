 Skip to main content

Schnucks Adopts Cognira’s PromoAI Solution

Strategic partnership aims to enhance grocer’s promotional planning, optimization and analysis
Schnucks will deploy Cognira’s AI-powered PromoAI solution to transform promotional planning, optimization and analysis at the Midwestern grocer’s 114 stores.

Schnuck Markets Inc., one of the largest privately held supermarket chains in the United States, has formed a strategic partnership with Cognira, a provider of enterprise promotion management solutions. Through this collaboration, Schnucks will deploy Cognira’s AI-powered PromoAI solution to transform promotional planning, optimization and analysis at the Midwestern grocer’s 114 stores.

After evaluating various vendors, Schnucks chose PromoAI for its advanced AI capabilities and seamless promotional workflows. Using the solution, Schnucks aims to improve cross-department collaboration with data-driven insights to fuel smarter, more effective promotions. PromoAI will manage all promotional activities across Schnucks’ center store and fresh departments, ensuring a unified and efficient approach to the grocer’s promotional strategies.

“"We are thrilled to partner with Schnucks,” said Dr. Hatem Sellami, founder and CEO of Atlanta-based Cognira. “By selecting our PromoAI solution, Schnucks will gain unparalleled insights and optimization capabilities, aligning perfectly with our mutual commitment to excellence. We are eager to see the groundbreaking results this collaboration will deliver.”

By integrating PromoAI, Schnucks hopes to optimize its promotions to attract more customers, maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of those promotions, and create a more holistic integrated promotional plan.

“We are excited to partner with Cognira on a single end-to-end solution that transforms our promotion-planning processes to more collaboratively align promotional plans with our KPIs,” noted Justin Leazer, Schnucks’ VP, merchandising solutions. “This will allow our teams to more effectively plan, optimize and analyze all promotions across our entire business – ultimately, driving the most effective sales and offering the most relevant value for our customers.”

Schnucks will use PromoAI for comprehensive promotion planning and management across both in-store and online channels. The solution was designed to streamline the creation and optimization of various promotional vehicles, among them weekly ads, emails, end caps and in-store promotions, across multiple channels. It will also provide insights into the effectiveness of the promotions.

St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer

