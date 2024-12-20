Schnucks Adopts Cognira’s PromoAI Solution
By integrating PromoAI, Schnucks hopes to optimize its promotions to attract more customers, maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of those promotions, and create a more holistic integrated promotional plan.
“We are excited to partner with Cognira on a single end-to-end solution that transforms our promotion-planning processes to more collaboratively align promotional plans with our KPIs,” noted Justin Leazer, Schnucks’ VP, merchandising solutions. “This will allow our teams to more effectively plan, optimize and analyze all promotions across our entire business – ultimately, driving the most effective sales and offering the most relevant value for our customers.”
Schnucks will use PromoAI for comprehensive promotion planning and management across both in-store and online channels. The solution was designed to streamline the creation and optimization of various promotional vehicles, among them weekly ads, emails, end caps and in-store promotions, across multiple channels. It will also provide insights into the effectiveness of the promotions.
St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer.