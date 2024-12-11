Schnucks Names New Chief Data and Information Officer
CEO Todd Schnuck thanked Hardester for his contributions and welcomed Henry. “With his long-term, customer-focused vision, Bob became the architect of a number of transformational projects in critical business areas for our company. Due to his ingenuity and leadership, he leaves behind a legacy of industry-leading technological advancements that we will continue to utilize to fulfill our mission of nourishing people's lives,” he remarked. “As Tom assumes this new role, he will further solidify our position as a recognized innovator in our industry. He will achieve this by delighting customers with enhanced digital capabilities through our Schnucks Rewards program and in-store experiences, and by empowering our teammates to better serve our customers through enhanced technological capabilities grounded in advanced data services, artificial intelligence and modern technical platforms."
Henry said that he appreciates the new leadership opportunity and Hardester’s mentorship. “Over the last five years I’ve had the privilege of being a Schnucks teammate and working alongside Bob Hardester,” he declared. “With our shared experiences, we know technology and innovation only matter when people are at the heart of what we do each day. It’s an honor to continue my journey as a teammate in this new leadership role.”
St. Louis-based Schnucks operates 114 stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and employs nearly 12,000 associates. The company is No. 65 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer.