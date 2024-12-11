Schnucks Names New Chief Data and Information Officer

Schnuck Markets, Inc. has tapped Tom Henry to serve as its chief data and information officer. He is being promoted from his current role as chief data and deputy CIO and replaces the retiring CIO and Chief Supply Chain Officer Bob Hardester.

Henry joined Schnucks in 2019 from Express Scripts Holding Co. Among other accomplishments since then, he led the development of the company’s advanced data and analytics organization during his tenure so far. He earned a bachelor of science degree in computer information systems from Missouri State University and was recognized earlier this year by DataIQ as one of the country’s 100 most influential people in data and analytics.

Hardester, meanwhile, is departing after a decade with the regional retailer. He led the IT function at Schnucks for more than a decade and also oversaw cyber security, digital experience, supply chain, transportation and logistics.