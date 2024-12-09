Publix Reveals Winners of Award Named After Company Founder

Six employees from across Publix divisions were singled out for their leadership as part of the 2024 President's Award program.

“It’s an honor to recognize and work alongside these incredible Publix leaders,” said Publix CEO Kevin Murphy. “They embody our culture and live the lessons of our founder each and every day for our associates and customers.”

Additionally, Publix honored several President’s Awards winners during the same retail operations conference in Orlando, Fla. Those staffers were honored for their leadership and dedication to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

This year’s roster of President’s Award recipients includes:

Atlanta division: Tammy Quirion, district manager

Charlotte division: Stuart Osha, district manager

Jacksonville division: Jeff Thompson, district manager

Lakeland division: Chris Gordon, district manager

Miami division: Kevin Donlan, district manager

Support: LaTarsha Melvin, manager of associate diversity and inclusion

“These outstanding leaders are dedicated to their teams and helping them grow their careers with our company,” said John Goff, president of Publix. “It’s an honor to recognize them for the way they inspire, motivate and mentor their associates.”

