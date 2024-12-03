NGA Foundation Unveils Student Case Study Competition Topic

Hosted annually by the NGA Foundation, the Student Case Study Competition enables college students from across the United States to come up with solutions to an issue currently affecting independent grocers.

The NGA Foundation, the 501(c)3 nonprofit arm of the National Grocers Association, has revealed the topic for the 2025 Student Case Study Competition, sponsored by UNFI: “A Path to Sustainable Success.” For the competition, student teams will create action plans for how the participating retailer, Aspen, Colo.-based Clark’s Market, can minimize its environmental footprint and make the business case for sustainability. The competition will take place during The NGA Show, scheduled for Feb. 23-25, at Caesars Forum Convention Center, in Las Vegas.

“Clark’s Market is honored to be the focus of this year’s student competition,” noted Tom Clark, president and CEO of the retailer, which operates 11 stores in Colorado, Utah and Arizona. “We look forward to learning the creative ways that students will demonstrate the operational impacts of sustainability and how initial investment costs will balance out in the long term.”

[RELATED: The NGA Show Reveals William McRaven as Opening Keynoter]

Hosted annually by the NGA Foundation, the Student Case Study Competition enables college students from across the United States to come up with solutions to an issue currently affecting independent grocers. The program allows students to interact with an independent and gain real-life experience. Participants go through three rounds of judging from food industry professionals, with the winners and their schools receiving a cash prize.