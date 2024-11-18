National Grocers Association Supports Nullification of Overtime Rule
Indie trade org touts “more balanced and practical approach”
Following this ruling, the minimum salary threshold for overtime exemption reverts to $35,568, with the highly compensated employee threshold set at $107,432.
According to NGA, it “will continue to advocate for fair and workable labor policies that support the growth and sustainability of independent grocers across the United States.”
Added Ferrara: “The independent supermarket industry is a cornerstone of America’s economy, providing nearly 1 million jobs nationwide. NGA members take pride in being employers of choice within their communities, offering stable jobs and pathways for career growth.”