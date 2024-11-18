National Grocers Association Supports Nullification of Overtime Rule

NGA approves of the decision by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas to invalidate the Department of Labor’s 2024 overtime final rule.

The National Grocers Association (NGA) has welcomed the decision by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas to invalidate the Department of Labor’s 2024 overtime final rule.

“The court’s decision restores a more balanced and practical approach to overtime rules, ensuring that small businesses, including independent community grocers, can continue to thrive without the undue burdens imposed by the 2024 rule,” noted Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA, the national trade organization representing the retail and wholesale grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry.

The court found that the 2024 rule’s salary threshold “effectively eliminates” consideration of whether an employee performs “bona fide executive, administrative or professional capacity” duties, favoring a salary-only test. The rule’s provision for automatic updates to the salary threshold every three years, citing violations of the notice-and-comment requirements under the Administrative Procedure Act, was also nullified.