The NGA Show Reveals William McRaven as Opening Keynoter

The NGA Show and National Grocers Association (NGA) have revealed that William H. McRaven, retired U.S. Navy four-star admiral, former chancellor of the University of Texas System and noted author, will be the opening keynote speaker for The NGA Show 2025. Set for Feb. 23-25, 2025, at Caesars Forum Convention Center, in Las Vegas, the show will welcome attendees across the independent grocery industry.

“We are honored to have Admiral McRaven as our keynote speaker,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “His vast experience in leadership and strategy offers invaluable lessons for independent grocers facing the pressure of an evolving industry. We couldn’t be more excited to have him motivate our community.”

During his 37-year military career, McRaven commanded U.S. Special Operations Forces at every level, eventually taking charge of the U.S. Special Operations Command. He also saw combat during Desert Storm and both the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. McRaven commanded the troops that captured Saddam Hussein and rescued Capt. Richard Phillips from Somali pirates. The retired admiral is also credited with developing the plan and leading the Osama bin Laden mission in 2011.

Beyond his military accomplishments, as chancellor of the University of Texas System, McRaven oversaw 14 institutions that educated 220,000 students and employed more than 100,000 faculty, health care professionals, researchers and staff.