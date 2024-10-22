The NGA Show Reveals William McRaven as Opening Keynoter
McRaven has distilled his approach to leadership in several books, including the 2023 No. 1 New York Times bestseller, “The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy).” The book draws on various examples from McRaven's life, such as navigating crises, management debates, organizational transitions and ethical dilemmas, to illustrate most important leadership lessons he has learned over his 40 years of service.
“Admiral McRaven’s keynote address is the perfect event to lead off The NGA Show 2025,” said Jamie Reesby, VP of grocery at Shelton, Conn.-based Clarion Events, which produces the event along with NGA. “His practical insights on leadership and overcoming adversity will empower attendees to enhance their operations and leadership practices, helping them thrive.”
Besides McRaven’s keynote address, which is sponsored by The Kraft Heinz Co., NGA Show attendees can take part in an extensive lineup of educational sessions, exhibits and networking opportunities. The event brings together independent supermarket operators, wholesalers, food manufacturers, and service providers to explore new ideas and insights to help grow their businesses.
[RELATED: NGA Show Will Continue Co-Located Partnership With IGA in 2025]
NGA is the national trade organization representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that make up the independent sector of the food distribution industry. The sector is accountable for about 1.2% of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes.