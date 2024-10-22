 Skip to main content

The NGA Show Reveals William McRaven as Opening Keynoter

Retired U.S. Navy 4-star admiral and leadership author will offer inspiration to independent grocers
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Retired Admiral William H. McRaven Main Image
William H. McRaven

The NGA Show and National Grocers Association (NGA) have revealed that William H. McRaven, retired U.S. Navy four-star admiral, former chancellor of the University of Texas System and noted author, will be the opening keynote speaker for The NGA Show 2025. Set for Feb. 23-25, 2025, at Caesars Forum Convention Center, in Las Vegas, the show will welcome attendees across the independent grocery industry. 

“We are honored to have Admiral McRaven as our keynote speaker,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “His vast experience in leadership and strategy offers invaluable lessons for independent grocers facing the pressure of an evolving industry. We couldn’t be more excited to have him motivate our community.”

During his 37-year military career, McRaven commanded U.S. Special Operations Forces at every level, eventually taking charge of the U.S. Special Operations Command. He also saw combat during Desert Storm and both the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. McRaven commanded the troops that captured Saddam Hussein and rescued Capt. Richard Phillips from Somali pirates. The retired admiral is also credited with developing the plan and leading the Osama bin Laden mission in 2011.

Beyond his military accomplishments, as chancellor of the University of Texas System, McRaven oversaw 14 institutions that educated 220,000 students and employed more than 100,000 faculty, health care professionals, researchers and staff.

McRaven has distilled his approach to leadership in several books, including the 2023 No. 1 New York Times bestseller, “The Wisdom of the Bullfrog: Leadership Made Simple (But Not Easy).” The book draws on various examples from McRaven's life, such as navigating crises, management debates, organizational transitions and ethical dilemmas, to illustrate most important leadership lessons he has learned over his 40 years of service. 

“Admiral McRaven’s keynote address is the perfect event to lead off The NGA Show 2025,” said Jamie Reesby, VP of grocery at Shelton, Conn.-based Clarion Events, which produces the event along with NGA. “His practical insights on leadership and overcoming adversity will empower attendees to enhance their operations and leadership practices, helping them thrive.” 

Besides McRaven’s keynote address, which is sponsored by The Kraft Heinz Co., NGA Show attendees can take part in an extensive lineup of educational sessions, exhibits and networking opportunities. The event brings together independent supermarket operators, wholesalers, food manufacturers, and service providers to explore new ideas and insights to help grow their businesses.

[RELATED: NGA Show Will Continue Co-Located Partnership With IGA in 2025]

NGA is the national trade organization representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that make up the independent sector of the food distribution industry. The sector is accountable for about 1.2% of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. 

