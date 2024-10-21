 Skip to main content

Woodman’s Markets Launches Exclusive Sampler Box Program

Grocer partners with Bunny James to enable loyal shoppers to try products risk-free
The exclusive Woodman's-Bunny James Sampler Box enables shoppers to sample 10-15 hand-selected food and beverage items, at no cost.

Woodman’s Markets, an employee-owned independent supermarket chain in Wisconsin and Illinois, has joined forces with Bunny James Boxes on an exclusive Sampler Box program to give shoppers the opportunity to discover new products without the financial risk. 

The Sampler Box enables shoppers to try 10-15 hand-selected food and beverage items, at no cost. That way, customers can sample products without having to lay out $7-$10 on items that they aren’t sure they’ll enjoy.

“Woodman’s has always been a leader in product selection, and with over 100,000 different types of products, a service such as Bunny James was a great fit for us!” said Clint Woodman, president of Janesville, Wis.-based Woodman’s Markets. “Partnering with Bunny James allows us to work with our trusted partners to provide them a creative and unique way of distributing samples, while enhancing the customer experience via a unique gift box. We believe it’s an all-around win-win situation.”

In contrast to traditional in-store demos that often attract passersby just looking for a free sample, the Sampler Box program “targets loyal customers who are already invested in the Woodman’s experience,” explained Lonny James, CEO of West Jordan, Utah-based Bunny James Boxes, which specializes in creating curated snack and specialty food boxes. “This focused approach drives higher conversion rates, maximizes ROI and builds long-term brand engagement.”

According to program data, 26.4% of customers buy at least one featured product in the box, compared with just 11.9% among similar non-targeted customers, and customers who receive the box are 103% more likely to make repeat purchases of items from the box, versus those who didn’t receive it.

[RELATED:  Progressive Grocer Reveals 2024 Editors' Picks]

The products featured in the Sampler Box are chosen for their quality and appeal, aiming to surprise and delight Woodman’s top shoppers.

Founded in 1919, Woodman’s has 19 locations across Wisconsin and northern Illinois. The independent grocer is known for its extensive product selection, low prices, and 24-hour service.

Bunny James Boxes has also collaborated with such key regional retailers as Gelson’s, Mollie Stone’s, Metropolitan Market, Raley’s and Harmons. The company has shipped more than 300,000 boxes annually.

