Woodman’s Markets Launches Exclusive Sampler Box Program

In contrast to traditional in-store demos that often attract passersby just looking for a free sample, the Sampler Box program “targets loyal customers who are already invested in the Woodman’s experience,” explained Lonny James, CEO of West Jordan, Utah-based Bunny James Boxes, which specializes in creating curated snack and specialty food boxes. “This focused approach drives higher conversion rates, maximizes ROI and builds long-term brand engagement.”

According to program data, 26.4% of customers buy at least one featured product in the box, compared with just 11.9% among similar non-targeted customers, and customers who receive the box are 103% more likely to make repeat purchases of items from the box, versus those who didn’t receive it.

The products featured in the Sampler Box are chosen for their quality and appeal, aiming to surprise and delight Woodman’s top shoppers.

Founded in 1919, Woodman’s has 19 locations across Wisconsin and northern Illinois. The independent grocer is known for its extensive product selection, low prices, and 24-hour service.

Bunny James Boxes has also collaborated with such key regional retailers as Gelson’s, Mollie Stone’s, Metropolitan Market, Raley’s and Harmons. The company has shipped more than 300,000 boxes annually.