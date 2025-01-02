Is the Fridge Screen the Next Horizon for In-Home Grocery Tech?

Added Daniel Danker, chief product officer at San Francisco-based Instacart: “We’ve all dreamt of a refrigerator that could replenish itself, and now thanks to this partnership with Samsung, that’s no longer the stuff of science fiction. With the Instacart Developer Program that will power this seamless integration, Samsung Bespoke refrigerator owners will be able to place grocery orders and easily restock empty fridge shelves via same-day delivery through Instacart from their favorite local grocery retailers.”

According to the partners, the new Instacart experience also will be available on existing Samsung AI Family Hub+ units via over-the-network (OTN) firmware updates this year.

2025 is shaping up to be another year of expansion for Instacart, which works with more than 1,500 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.