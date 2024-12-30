The Future of Store Fixtures

Always in Season

Dan Phillips, owner of Langley, Wash.-based Food Market Designs, notes that flexibility is essential for his independent grocer clients catering to a customer base that expands and contracts with tourist seasons.

“Many of those stores do a big seasonal business, so they aren’t as busy in the winter months,” says Phillips. Those stores in particular need fixturing that’s flexible enough to handle seasonal crowds yet can be modified when the customer population shrinks. Stores that depend on showcasing local produce benefit significantly from modular fixturing such as orchard bins on casters, spillover bins and Euro tables. “Those are elements that can be moved around on the inside and also the outside of the store,” adds Phillips. “They can also be removed and stored when they aren’t needed. The last thing you ever want in a grocery retail format is an empty table.”

Modular fixturing additionally allows supermarkets to swiftly adapt to seasonal changes in merchandising. “Most supermarkets use quickly adaptable gondola shelving they can adjust so seasonal merchandise [can] be displayed,” says Sean Unsell, associate principal and co-leader of grocery practice at Houston-based RDC Architects. He notes that produce bin shelving can also be quickly reset to allow for seasonal products such as pumpkins or Hatch chiles.

Quick-Change Possibilities

To keep customers engaged and encourage exploration of the store, retailers are discovering the value of dynamic store layouts that can be modified frequently.

“Retailers want to set up different experiences within stores, such as a tasting area or a pop-up store within a store, whatever it might be to keep shoppers in the store longer,” asserts Kevin Kohler, VP, retail marketing solutions at Atlanta-based design agency Miller Zell.

“Grocers want to get new formats up and running and the store refreshed faster at the same time they are trying to minimize construction costs,” he adds. “We’re working with a grocery client on an installation process of rails and elements that are not attached to walls and features signage that can easily be switched out. This fixturing allows retailers to create different layouts within the store environment without having to do construction.”

With a totally modular environment, it becomes much simpler for a retailer to segment off one section to create a specific department, according to Kohler. Stores can expand or retract the space as needed. For example, Phillips created mobile checkstands for one grocery client that can be moved away from the front of the store in the off-season to make room for a coffee area in which locals can relax with a hot beverage near the store’s fireplace.

Kohler predicts that the pharmacy department will see some fixturing changes as supermarkets reimagine how the department fits within the store. Rather than placing the pharmacy at the side of the store, he suggests experimenting with the pharmacy at the center of the store, noting, “It would be a more holistic experience where the section ties into other departments.”