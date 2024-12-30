How Vending Kiosks Curb Store Shrink and Optimize Labor

Tech company Cantaloupe, Inc. has expanded its line of self-service vending machines designed to provide shoppers with a convenient in-store option while helping retailers address challenges related to labor, shrink and theft. Part of Cantaloupe’s Smart Store series, the new Smart Store 600 and 700 models can be used to purvey both shelf-stable and fresh items.

The self-service vending machines are installed at a range of businesses, including corporate offices, residential buildings, hotel pantries and grocery and mass retail locations. The units use weighted shelves and cameras to monitor inventory and feature interactive touchscreens, audio help and visual cues to help shoppers choose the items they want.

Jeff Dumbrell, chief revenue officer at Cantaloupe, said that the kiosks can lead to new sales opportunities for grocers who are also looking to optimize their operations. “We are heavily focused on working with retailers and vending operators. We provide them with hardware and cloud software and also process credit and debit transactions on their behalf,” he told Progressive Grocer in a recent interview. “One of the lingering issues with retailers has been theft. Smart Store significantly reduces shrink. We had one customer who went from 12% theft to 0%.”