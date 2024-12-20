SmartBadge Now Boosts Grocery E-Comm Profitability
“With inventory challenges costing grocers billions each year, Augmodo’s SmartBadge technology represents a groundbreaking solution for operational efficiency,” said Ross Finman, founder and CEO of Seattle-based Augmodo. “The rich data captured effectively equips new associates with the equivalent of two years of experience, enhancing productivity with an AI assistant that reduces monotonous and repetitive tasks.”
The Augmodo SmartBadge system can be installed in just 20 minutes and quickly charged, according to the company, which added that the system costs 100 times less than other options while capturing 10 times more shelf data. Augmodo noted that the system’s key benefits for grocers include lower labor costs through optimized workflows; higher e-commerce order accuracy, minimizing substitutions and improving customer satisfaction, and real-time visibility for executives and brand partners through a robust analytics platform for proactive inventory management.