SmartBadge Now Boosts Grocery E-Comm Profitability

Mercatus and Augmodo are combining their respective technologies to address key operational challenges in grocery e-commerce.

Mercatus and Augmodo have revealed a collaboration that integrates Augmodo’s innovative SmartBadge wearable cameras with Mercatus’s digital commerce platform, giving grocery retailers a way to capture real-time shelf data. The companies are combining their respective technologies to address key operational challenges in grocery e-commerce.

“With Augmodo’s SmartBadge technology, we’re equipping grocers with a powerful tool to address out-of-stocks, streamline fulfillment and optimize labor — all while enhancing the customer experience,” noted Lan Nguyen, CEO of Houston-based Mercatus. “This collaboration sets a new standard for efficiency in grocery retail, delivering measurable value for retailers and a reliable experience for their customers.”

[RELATED: Could AI-Powered Employee Badges Become a Game Changer?]

The SmartBadge is a wearable camera that passively captures real-time shelf data as associates move through the store. The data provides such actionable recommendations to improve operations as optimized store routing to minimize time spent finding products, secondary item placements to boost availability, and substitution suggestions to increase first-time pick rates and decrease fulfillment time.