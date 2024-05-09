Mercatus Appoints VP of Retail Ops

E-comm software group Mercatus has named Lee Lambeth as its new VP of retail operations. In his role, he will help oversee the delivery and implementation of the firm’s product portfolio.

Lambeth joins Mercatus from Point Pickup Technologies, where he served as VP of client success and was instrumental in developing e-comm strategies for retailers including Heinen’s, Fareway, Calgary Co-op and Federated Co-op. His three decades of retail operations experience also includes a COO position at GrocerKey and leadership roles at Wilson’s, Hannaford Brothers, and Lowes Foods.

The new VP will work closely with Sylvain Perrier, president North America and global COO at Mercatus. “We are thrilled to welcome Lee Lambeth to our team,” Perrier remarked. “Lee brings a remarkable depth of retail and operational expertise that is vital for our ongoing strategy to provide top-tier shopper engagement and e-commerce solutions to retailers. His proven track record in driving profitability and reducing capital expenditures aligns perfectly with our goals to optimize the operational efficiency of our retail partners’ online efforts and drive them toward profitable growth.”

Lambeth said he is eager to contribute to a team that redefines success in the grocery e-comm space. “I look forward to applying my experience to help our retail partners enhance their operational efficiency, increase customer satisfaction, and achieve new levels of profitability,” he declared.

It has been a dynamic year for Mercatus, which merged with Stor.ai in January and now operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Houston-based Relationshop. In February, Mercatus launched a new personalization solution called AisleOne to help regional and independent grocers leverage data insights for more connected shopper experiences.

