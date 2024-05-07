The New Dynamic Duo: Instacart and Uber Team Up

Launched over the next few weeks, a new "Restaurants" tab in the Instacart app will guide users to local restaurants that offer delivery.

Two prolific third-party services are coming together to offer more solutions to convenience-minded consumers. Instacart and Uber are entering into a strategic partnership to offer Uber Eats restaurant delivery to Instacart users.

The move reflects the blurring of lines within foodservice and retail, and within the physical and digital space. Ultimately, the goal is to provide a wider range of choices throughout the course of a day.

“Through this partnership, Instacart customers now have access to both the best online grocery selection in the U.S. and restaurant delivery, making it even easier for them to conveniently tackle all their food needs from a single app,” explained Fidji Simo, CEO and chair of Instacart. “Whether it’s ingredients for a beloved family recipe, a prepared meal from a nearby grocer or takeout from a favorite restaurant – customers can now get the food they want, from the retailers and restaurants they love, all within the Instacart app.”

Starting soon, consumers can use a new “Restaurants” tab in the Instacart app to browse and order from nearby restaurants. Delivery from hundreds of thousands of eateries will be available through the combined services. Instacart+ members get another perk, with $0 delivery on grocery and restaurant orders over $35.

While the collaboration makes it easier for customers to solve meal and snack dilemmas, the partnership also benefits each organization and their respective brick-and-mortar partners in grocery and foodservice. Uber, for its part, can drive more orders to its Uber Eats restaurant partners and expand its restaurant selection to more markets. Instacart likewise extends its reach, while both companies leverage technologies to support physical businesses.

“Our goal is to make it effortless for people to go anywhere and get anything. We’re excited that this new strategic partnership with Instacart will bring the magic of Uber Eats to even more consumers, drive more business for restaurants, and create more earnings opportunities for couriers,” said Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.

Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 85,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Part of San Francisco-based transportation company Uber, Uber Eats partners with more than 1 million restaurants and merchants in more than 11,000 cities across six continents.