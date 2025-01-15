Albertsons Laying Off Corporate, Divisional Support Staff

Albertsons Cos. is laying off an undisclosed amount of associates at the corporate and divisional level.

In the aftermath of its failed merger with The Kroger Co., Albertsons Cos. will make reductions in its corporate and divisional support staff, according to a report from Idaho News 6. Albertsons confirmed the move to the news outlet, with a spokesperson saying the layoffs will help the company “compete in a rapidly changing market."

While store-level employees will not be affected by the layoffs, Albertsons is not sharing how many other associates will be let go. Severance packages will be offered, along with "extended benefits, career support services, and additional resources during this transition," the spokesperson confirmed.

Continued the spokesperson: "We look to realize ongoing benefits of increased productivity, continuing to expand our capabilities offshore is just one of the steps we are taking to accelerate our Customers for Life strategy."