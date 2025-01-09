Earth Fare Closes Another Charlotte-Area Store
Specialty grocer notes stiff competition in area
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
The Ballantyne store’s approximately 30 associates may apply for positions at Earth Fare’s other three nearby stores in Concord, Fort Mill, S.C., and Rock Hill, S.C., Aker told the Observer. The Ballantyne store is the third to close in the area after Earth Fare began reopening stores after filing for bankruptcy almost five years ago. At that time, the grocer closed its 55 stores in 10 states, including seven Charlotte-area locations.
A year after Hulsing Enterprises bought the Earth Fare brand in spring 2020, six stores reopened in the Charlotte region. With the closure of the Ballantyne store, the company will operate 17 stores in seven states: North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.