Earth Fare Closes Another Charlotte-Area Store

Earth Fare will close another store in the Charlotte, N.C., area, noting the region’s stiff grocery store competition as a key reason for the decision, according to a published report. The Asheville, N.C.-based specialty food retailer’s location at 12235 North Community House Road in Ballantyne will close by Jan. 31, Earth Fare Director of Marketing Laurie Aker told The Charlotte Observer, adding that, although “[t]he company is healthy and strong … we face some challenges and competition within the area that we just really were not able to overcome.” Ahead of the closure, the store has started 20%-off sales.

According to the Observer, Earth Fare was competing with some formidable players in Charlotte, among them Walmart, Harris Teeter, Publix Super Markets, Trader Joe’s, The Fresh Market and Sprouts Farmers Market, with Wegmans slated to make its debut in the market next year just 1 mile away from Earth Fare’s Ballantyne location. Meanwhile, Publix has plans to open five more stores in the area, Sprouts is working on its third Charlotte location, California grocer Spangler’s received approval to build a store, and the West Boulevard Coalition will soon debut the city’s first cooperative grocery store, Three Sisters Market, in an underserved community.