BJ’s Chairman and CEO Elected Chair of NRF Board of Directors

The National Retail Federation has revealed that BJ’s Wholesale Club Chairman and CEO Robert W. “Bob” Eddy was elected chairman of the NRF board of directors. Eddy succeeds Walmart U.S. President and CEO John Furner, who has held the role since 2022.

“We are immensely grateful to John Furner for his leadership of the NRF board of directors during a pivotal time of change for the retail industry,” said Matthew Shay, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NRF. “During his chairmanship, NRF continued a sustained pattern of growth in membership, conference attendance and revenue. John also encouraged the pursuit of several new strategic initiatives, including the launch of the CNBC/NRF Retail Monitor, which tracks monthly retail sales; NRF and Comexposium’s expansion of Retail’s Big Show to Europe and Asia Pacific; and our NRF Foundation’s partnership with Georgetown University to strengthen the bridge between the academic community and retailers’ evolving needs.”

Added Shay: “As we look to the year ahead, we are fortunate to have Bob take the helm as chair of the NRF board of directors. Bob has a longstanding history and personal involvement with NRF, including serving as past chair of the finance executive committee. He leads a company that is experiencing rapid growth and expansion, and his experience and expertise will be invaluable as the retail industry continues to evolve and innovate at a rapid pace. We look forward to driving positive change for retailers of all sizes under his leadership.”