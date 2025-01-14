BJ’s Chairman and CEO Elected Chair of NRF Board of Directors
“Retailers play a crucial role for Americans, providing everyday goods and essential items as well as outstanding career opportunities for millions of people,” noted Eddy. “I look forward to working with NRF and the board to continue to propel the retail industry forward.”
Further, three new members were elected to the NRF board of directors: Worldwide Amazon Stores CEO Doug Herrington, Orveon Global CEO Neela Montgomery, and Goodwill Industries International President and CEO Steve Preston.
The NRF board of directors, comprising top retail executives who serve as the governing body for the trade organization, held its annual winter meeting Saturday, Jan. 11 during NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show, which runs through Jan. 14.
Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 240 clubs and 180-plus BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.