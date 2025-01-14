 Skip to main content

BJ’s Chairman and CEO Elected Chair of NRF Board of Directors

Bob Eddy succeeds Walmart U.S. President and CEO John Furner
BJ's Wholesale Club Chairman and CEO Bob Eddy
Bob Eddy

The National Retail Federation has revealed that BJ’s Wholesale Club Chairman and CEO Robert W. “Bob” Eddy was elected chairman of the NRF board of directors. Eddy succeeds Walmart U.S. President and CEO John Furner, who has held the role since 2022. 

“We are immensely grateful to John Furner for his leadership of the NRF board of directors during a pivotal time of change for the retail industry,” said Matthew Shay, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NRF. “During his chairmanship, NRF continued a sustained pattern of growth in membership, conference attendance and revenue. John also encouraged the pursuit of several new strategic initiatives, including the launch of the CNBC/NRF Retail Monitor, which tracks monthly retail sales; NRF and Comexposium’s expansion of Retail’s Big Show to Europe and Asia Pacific; and our NRF Foundation’s partnership with Georgetown University to strengthen the bridge between the academic community and retailers’ evolving needs.”

Added Shay: “As we look to the year ahead, we are fortunate to have Bob take the helm as chair of the NRF board of directors. Bob has a longstanding history and personal involvement with NRF, including serving as past chair of the finance executive committee. He leads a company that is experiencing rapid growth and expansion, and his experience and expertise will be invaluable as the retail industry continues to evolve and innovate at a rapid pace. We look forward to driving positive change for retailers of all sizes under his leadership.”

“Retailers play a crucial role for Americans, providing everyday goods and essential items as well as outstanding career opportunities for millions of people,” noted Eddy. “I look forward to working with NRF and the board to continue to propel the retail industry forward.”

Further, three new members were elected to the NRF board of directors: Worldwide Amazon Stores CEO Doug Herrington, Orveon Global CEO Neela Montgomery, and Goodwill Industries International President and CEO Steve Preston.

The NRF board of directors, comprising top retail executives who serve as the governing body for the trade organization, held its annual winter meeting Saturday, Jan. 11 during NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show, which runs through Jan. 14.

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 240 clubs and 180-plus BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

