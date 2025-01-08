Progressive Grocer's SVP, Group Director Eric Savitch Named 2025 Top Retail Expert

Eric Savitch, SVP, group director for Consumer Goods Technology, Path to Purchase Institute, Store Brands and Progressive Grocer brands, has been named a 2025 Rethink Retail Top Retail Expert.

The Top Retail Experts (TRE) awards are presented annually and recognize influential members of the retail and consumer packaged goods industry across several categories: Media, Academia, Analysts, Associations, Consultants, Finance, Real Estate, Specialists, and Technologists.

The 2025 Top Retail Expert class will be formally recognized during the TRE induction ceremony on Jan. 13 at the Lavan Midtown in New York City during NRF.

Last year, Savitch was appointed to a new leadership role that oversees four EnsembleIQ brands to enhance the delivery of high-quality, trusted business intelligence and membership offerings to the retail marketing and technology community.

