King Soopers Store Workers Set to Go on Strike

Starting at 5:00 a.m. Mountain Time on Thursday, Feb. 6, all unionized King Soopers store workers across Colorado’s Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas and Jefferson counties as well as at the Kroger banner’s locations in the cities of Boulder and Louisville, Colo., are scheduled to go on two-week strikes protesting what their union, UFCW Local 7, alleges are unfair labor practices.

Last week, these workers voted by 96% to authorize the strikes, following months of contract negotiations and the expiration of their labor contract in January. The strikes will involve around 10,000 workers at 77 stores.

According to Local 7, unfair labor practice (ULP) strikes are permitted under federal law when workers have tried to resolve a conflict or dispute with their employer and have formalized that complaint in a ULP charge against the employer with the National Labor Relations Board.

The union alleges such charges as illegally interrogating union members about its bargaining and surveilling members in discussions with union staff; illegally refusing to provide information necessary for the union to be able to make or consider proposals in contract negotiations, including sales data necessary for staffing proposals; illegally threatening members with discipline and sending home from work for wearing union clothing, buttons and other such gear; unlawfully insisting on gutting $8 million in retiree health benefit funds to pay for wage raises for active workers.