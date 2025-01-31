King Soopers Grocery Workers Vote to Authorize Strike
A Kroger spokeswoman contacted by Progressive Grocer for comment noted: “While disappointed by the outcome of Local 7 obtaining strike authorization, King Soopers remains committed to its primary focus of increasing associates’ paychecks while keeping groceries affordable for customers.
“The National Labor Relations Board has not determined King Soopers has committed an unfair labor practice during these negotiations. The company holds itself to the highest ethical standard and is confident that the union’s allegations of unfair labor practices are unfounded. Additionally, the company believes that the union’s move to seek a strike vote authorization is premature, given they have not allowed associates to vote on the company’s Last, Best and Final Offer. The offer includes significant wages investments, along with industry-leading health care and a secure pension.”
Further, King Soopers has pledged to keep its stores open in the event of a strike.
“While we respect our associates’ rights to participate in a work stoppage, any associate who chooses to continue to work is welcome,” said King Soopers President Joe Kelley. “We believe our associates would be better served if the union worked with us to reach an agreement that would not risk leaving our associates without a paycheck. We remain open to continuing to meet with the Union to reach a resolution.”
The largest union in Colorado, UFCW Local 7 represents 23,000 grocery store workers across Colorado. Twelve thousand of those workers are employed at King Soopers and City Market stores. Local 7 is affiliated with Washington, D.C.-based United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents more than 1.3 million workers in the United States and Canada, making it one of the largest private-sector unions in North America.
The Kroger Family of Companies’ nearly 420,000 associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of its Retailers of the Century.