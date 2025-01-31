King Soopers Grocery Workers Vote to Authorize Strike

Following two days of meetings, unionized grocery store workers at Kroger-owned King Soopers voted overwhelmingly to authorize UFCW Local 7 leadership to call an unfair labor practice. Negotiations between the two sides began last October. The exact times, dates and locations of the strikes will be determined later and made public before any strike occurs.

The vote meetings held this past Wednesday and Thursday were for workers in the metro Denver, Boulder, Parker and Broomfield, Colo., bargaining units. Ninety-five percent of workers in the Denver Meat Bargaining Unit voted to strike, while 96% of workers in the Denver Retail Bargaining Unit voted to strike. Votes are also slated for workers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Colo., on Friday and Saturday, which could authorize strikes in other locations.

“There are multiple unfair labor practice charges we have filed against King Soopers over the last several months,” said Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7, which has offices in Colorado Springs, Cheyenne, Wheat Ridge, Grand Junction, Greeley and Pueblo. “These range from illegal intimidation of workers by the employer to the employer’s failure to provide needed information on staffing to allow for the union to prepare a comprehensive proposal to resolve the staffing crisis in King Soopers’ stores. Kroger negotiators have illegally insisted on robbing retiree health care benefits to fund wage increases for workers today. Sadly, this company’s targeting of fixed-income retirees and other vulnerable populations only compounds its history of targeting consumers with predatory pricing.”

[RELATED: Class Action Filed Against Kroger, Albertsons Over No-Poach Agreements]