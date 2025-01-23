Walmart Increases Pay for Market Managers

In Q3, e-commerce sales at Walmart U.S. grew 22%, led by store-fulfilled pickup and delivery, as well as marketplace purchases. Operating income was up 9.1% with expansion of gross margin and membership income, lower losses in e-commerce, and an improved business mix.

Walmart has been experiencing a large percentage of market share gains coming from higher-income customers for several quarters now. For its third quarter, households earning more than $100,000 made up 75% of share gains.

Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.