The Fresh Market Quickly Fills CEO Position

The Fresh Market Inc.’s board of directors has appointed Brian Johnson president and CEO, effective Feb. 3. The move follows Jason Potter’s departure from the specialty grocer to accept the CEO position at Grocery Outlet. The Fresh Market thanked Potter for his service and leadership over the past five years.

Johnson has been COO at The Fresh Market since 2020, having brought more than 30 years of experience to that role. In the past five years, Johnson has helped oversee the expansion of The Fresh Market stores into new markets across the East Coast and the Midwest. Previously, Johnson was division VP at Brookshire Grocery Co. in Texas.

[RELATED: The Fresh Market Expands in New England]

Johnson said: “I want to thank the board of directors and our team at The Fresh Market for putting their confidence in me. As a company, we have a lot of momentum going into 2025, and I look forward to working alongside the team at The Fresh Market as we continue to grow, innovate and create meaningful customer experiences. I also look forward to working with the board of directors as we chart our course to becoming America’s premiere specialty fresh food retailer — or America’s most loved brand.”