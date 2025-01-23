The Fresh Market Quickly Fills CEO Position
According to dunnhumby, health-focused consumers are worth $285 billion to the grocery industry every year and represent a solid one-third of the U.S. population. Its report identified top-performing retailers that appeal to these valuable shoppers, including The Fresh Market.
Included in the healthy grocer’s senior leadership team reporting to Johnson are Revae Embs, group VP of human resources; Emily Turner, group VP and chief marketing officer; and Marcio Ribeiro, group VP and CIO, all of whom have joined the senior leadership team within the last year.
Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 166 stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. This past June, The Fresh Market was one of the recipients of PG’s inaugural Innovation Awards in the Mid-Tier (50-299 stores) category. The award was presented at the publication’s 2024 GroceryTech event in Dallas.