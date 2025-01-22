Topco Appoints New EVP and COO
“Manard brings a wealth of experience to our organization along with the acumen and ability to elevate and further unite the membership,” said Randy Skoda, Topco’s president and CEO. “I am confident Manard will advance our initiatives and goals to help Topco grow our 80-year tradition of providing goods and services to assist our members competing in this increasingly difficult environment. I look forward to his many contributions and impact on our members’ success.”
Lagasse said he is looking forward to his position at the privately-held Topco, which is celebrating its 80th year in business. “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to join Topco, an organization that plays such a vital role in the grocery industry,” he remarked. “I believe I bring a unique perspective to Topco as a former member-owner in how Topco can continue to expand the value that Topco provides to help independent retailers and wholesalers compete and thrive.”