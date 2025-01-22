 Skip to main content

Topco Appoints New EVP and COO

Associated Grocers Baton Rouge exec joins nation’s oldest private food co-op
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Manard Lagasse

Topco Associates, the largest U.S. retail food group purchasing organization, has tapped Manard Lagasse as its EVP and COO. He joins the Itasca, Ill.-based company from Associated Grocers, Inc. Baton Rouge (AGBR), where he was president and CEO.

In his new role on Topco’s leadership team, Lagasse will steer the co-op's center store, fresh, and indirect spend programs and oversee member development, commodities, supply chain and quality assurance functions. He will leverage his industry background that includes more than 17 years at AGBR and a tenure as chairman of the National Grocers Association. He also served on the board of the Retailer Owned Food Distributors and Associates Corp. and worked as a practicing attorney for several years after earning his juris doctor from St. Mary’s University School of Law in Texas and his undergraduate degree from the University of Louisiana and Lafayette. 

“Manard brings a wealth of experience to our organization along with the acumen and ability to elevate and further unite the membership,” said Randy Skoda, Topco’s president and CEO. “I am confident Manard will advance our initiatives and goals to help Topco grow our 80-year tradition of providing goods and services to assist our members competing in this increasingly difficult environment. I look forward to his many contributions and impact on our members’ success.”

Lagasse said he is looking forward to his position at the privately-held Topco, which is celebrating its 80th year in business. “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to join Topco, an organization that plays such a vital role in the grocery industry,” he remarked. “I believe I bring a unique perspective to Topco as a former member-owner in how Topco can continue to expand the value that Topco provides to help independent retailers and wholesalers compete and thrive.”

