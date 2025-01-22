Topco Appoints New EVP and COO

Topco Associates, the largest U.S. retail food group purchasing organization, has tapped Manard Lagasse as its EVP and COO. He joins the Itasca, Ill.-based company from Associated Grocers, Inc. Baton Rouge (AGBR), where he was president and CEO.

In his new role on Topco’s leadership team, Lagasse will steer the co-op's center store, fresh, and indirect spend programs and oversee member development, commodities, supply chain and quality assurance functions. He will leverage his industry background that includes more than 17 years at AGBR and a tenure as chairman of the National Grocers Association. He also served on the board of the Retailer Owned Food Distributors and Associates Corp. and worked as a practicing attorney for several years after earning his juris doctor from St. Mary’s University School of Law in Texas and his undergraduate degree from the University of Louisiana and Lafayette.