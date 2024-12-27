How Topco Helps Regional Grocers Stay Competitive

"Even if our members have stores across the street from each other, they understand that by growing the co-op, they’re all going to win." —Randy Skoda, Topco President and CEO

SB: The move toward having members commit, is that the main reason sales have jumped as high as they have in recent years?

RS: Those Topco-committed members have grown their volume through Topco by more than $8 billion. They saw value in pushing more chips to the middle of the table and allowing Topco to go to market on their behalf. But it’s a unique organization in that they partner together and leverage Topco to work on their behalf. I think many of our members would tell you they would not be around as regional retailers if they didn’t partner with each other. At the end of the day, Topco is a platform that is jointly owned by these retailers and wholesalers where they decide to partner together and execute through our platform.

SB: Are there certain members that drive a large percentage of Topco’s business?

RS: Our top 20 members account for a little less than 80% of our volume. We have 46 members in total currently, and 35 of those members are committed. Those committed members represent 91% of our business.

SB: How do you get the noncommitted members to change and become committed?

RS: The decision to become a committed member of Topco comes from the very senior level of each member. What happened over the years is there’s turnover in senior management. When a new CEO comes in, they may have never heard of Topco or understand why they need us. It’s an educational process. We have had instances where we have spoken with the new CEO, and once there was an understanding of our role, the CEO doubled down on our relationship with the given member. And when inflation hit the industry, we had some large voluntary members reach out to have deep discussions to find out what they were missing.

Quite frankly, the economy served to drive members who weren’t heavily engaged with us to become more engaged because they needed to find new ways to survive. We also get a greater benefit by bringing more scale to the organization. Even if our members have stores across the street from each other, they understand that by growing the co-op, they’re all going to win.

SB: It’s an interesting dynamic, since you could have members in one room who are also competitors, but it seems to work without any problem.

RS: We do take the competitive overlap very seriously in the sense of making sure we’re not discussing things that would run afoul of antitrust rules or anything else. When we’re sharing things in a group setting, we’ll separate our members by regions so there’s no overlap in conversations and our members can be confident that they are sharing information with others who are noncompetitive.

And you’re right in that we’ll have people sitting side by side carrying the same brands, but they have realized that the guy across the street is not the real competitor. The real competitors are Walmart, Kroger and Amazon. You know, if you think about Amazon, they are taking volume out of every one of these markets. The products just show up at someone’s house.

SB: With members across the country, how challenging is it to develop private label products that meet the needs of customers at each of those retailers?

RS: We have an incredibly strong insights team that uses national insights and regional insights to identify opportunities. We work to tap into emerging trends and make products available to all our members. But we also know the West Coast is different from the Midwest or East Coast. Our team does a really good job of developing products that target specific regions. We’re fortunate to have a diverse membership that allows us to do different things. We also represent store brands when talking to the category manager.

SB: When you look toward the future, where are the growth opportunities for Topco?

RS: One of the growth opportunities we have is how we do more with our existing members. National brands are one opportunity. While we’re doing some pilot programs, we buy next to nothing as it relates to national brands. If we could buy those products on behalf of our members, Topco could almost double our business without having to come up with one new product.

We also see foodservice as a big opportunity. Not only can we supply deli products and food such as chicken, but we can also supply the cooking oil needed by foodservice operations to prepare the food. When you look at most retailers, their foodservice and retail operations are completely different and they don’t buy their commodities together inside the store. For example, the retail side buys sugar and the foodservice side buys bulk sugar, but they don’t work to buy all that sugar together. We’re working through some of those things, and we think there’s big scale there.