What's Trending in Frozen Foods?

As consumers continue to prepare and eat more foods at home, they’re moving in from the store perimeter to the frozen food aisle on many of their trips. According to data from Chicago-based insights firm Circana, 28% of grocery store visits include at least one frozen food item.

That data point and others were included in the new “Future of Frozen Food 2025 Report” from Conagra Brands. This year’s report spotlighted trends that are a continuation of recent behaviors, along with other emerging preferences and habits affecting frozen food R&D and sales.

“Frozen foods play a critical role in what we call ‘stock-up trips’ to the grocery store,” affirmed Bob Nolan, SVP, demand science at Conagra Brands, during a recent webinar focused on the report’s findings.

According to Nolan, the company’s demand science team tweaked the study this year to delve into nuances among generations. “When we look at Millennials and Gen Z, we are trying to understand what they eat today and how everyone will eat tomorrow. For example, I didn’t grow up eating sushi, and I talk to people now and ask, ‘What is your kid’s favorite food?’ and they will say ‘sushi’,” Nolan noted.

Some of those shifting tastes showed up in this year’s trends. For example, Conagra highlighted surging demand for diverse flavors found in global cuisines, evident in frozen offerings like Indian-style tikka masala and authentic street foods. Per the CPG company’s report, 24% of younger consumers are more likely to purchase globally inspired products. Younger cohorts are also into hot and spicy foods, with 48% of Gen Z consumers more likely to buy spicy frozen meals.

Likewise, Millennial and Gen Z shoppers who grew up snacking are fueling interest in bite-sized frozen foods. Conagra’s report showed that sales of bites and mini portions have reached $2.4 billion, with a 31% spike in year-over-year consumption. What’s more, 84% of those products are now being enjoyed as meals.