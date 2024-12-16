Conagra 1st to Add ‘GLP-1 Friendly’ Label to Food Packaging
"The increased use of GLP-1 medications presents an exciting opportunity to support Americans managing diabetes and weight loss, as well as those seeking to lead a healthier lifestyle," said Bob Nolan, VP, demand science at Conagra Brands. "Our 'On Track' badge reflects our commitment to providing accessible, healthy meal options tailored to their needs."
Conagra will initially place the "On Track" badge on its Healthy Choice Café Steamers and Simply Steamers, due to their smaller portion sizes and affordability. According to the company, this ensures accessibility for consumers, given the significant costs often associated with GLP-1 medications.
"Healthy Choice has always been a leader in nutritious frozen meals," said Jill Dexter, VP and general manager, single serve meals at Conagra Brands. "This new on-pack label builds on that legacy and is the latest in a long line of ways the brand has evolved to deliver modern health, providing consumers with clear guidance and trusted meal options."
The USDA has reviewed and approved all products carrying the badge, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.
Conagra is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Brands include Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim, Angie's BoomChickaPop, and more. Based in Chicago, Conagra generated fiscal 2024 net sales of more than $12 billion.