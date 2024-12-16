 Skip to main content

Conagra 1st to Add ‘GLP-1 Friendly’ Label to Food Packaging

Company's Healthy Choice products align with appetite of weight loss medication users
Marian Zboraj
Healthy Choice
Starting in January, Conagra’s Healthy Choice line will feature an "On Track" badge on 26 select items.

To accommodate the rising popularity of GLP-1 medications among Americans for diabetes and weight management, Conagra Brands will add a “GLP-1 friendly” label on 26 products – making it the first major food producer to market items in this way.

Starting in January, the company’s Healthy Choice line will feature an "On Track" badge on 26 select items, indicating that the products are high in protein, low in calories and a good source of fiber, which make these items "GLP-1 friendly." 

No changes have been made to the meals themselves; the badge simply highlights existing products that are well suited to GLP-1 users. These products are also suitable for people transitioning off GLP-1 medications, working toward natural weight management or simply focused on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

"The increased use of GLP-1 medications presents an exciting opportunity to support Americans managing diabetes and weight loss, as well as those seeking to lead a healthier lifestyle," said Bob Nolan, VP, demand science at Conagra Brands. "Our 'On Track' badge reflects our commitment to providing accessible, healthy meal options tailored to their needs."

Conagra will initially place the "On Track" badge on its Healthy Choice Café Steamers and Simply Steamers, due to their smaller portion sizes and affordability. According to the company, this ensures accessibility for consumers, given the significant costs often associated with GLP-1 medications.

"Healthy Choice has always been a leader in nutritious frozen meals," said Jill Dexter, VP and general manager, single serve meals at Conagra Brands. "This new on-pack label builds on that legacy and is the latest in a long line of ways the brand has evolved to deliver modern health, providing consumers with clear guidance and trusted meal options."

The USDA has reviewed and approved all products carrying the badge, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

Conagra is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Brands include Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender's, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim, Angie's BoomChickaPop, and more. Based in Chicago, Conagra generated fiscal 2024 net sales of more than $12 billion. 

