Conagra 1st to Add ‘GLP-1 Friendly’ Label to Food Packaging

To accommodate the rising popularity of GLP-1 medications among Americans for diabetes and weight management, Conagra Brands will add a “GLP-1 friendly” label on 26 products – making it the first major food producer to market items in this way.

Starting in January, the company’s Healthy Choice line will feature an "On Track" badge on 26 select items, indicating that the products are high in protein, low in calories and a good source of fiber, which make these items "GLP-1 friendly."

No changes have been made to the meals themselves; the badge simply highlights existing products that are well suited to GLP-1 users. These products are also suitable for people transitioning off GLP-1 medications, working toward natural weight management or simply focused on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.