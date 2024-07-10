Vital Pursuit Frozen Meals

Designed to provide dietary support to GLP-1 users and consumers focused on weight management, Nestlé USA’s Vital Pursuit brand offers thoughtfully portioned frozen meals that are always high in protein (at least 20 grams) and contain such essential nutrients as vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, calcium or iron. The chef- and dietitian-crafted meals feature quality proteins, vegetables and whole grains and are ready in just minutes. Vital Pursuit’s flavor-forward frozen portfolio currently includes Southwest Style Chicken Fajita Sandwich Melt (6.7 ounces), Cauliflower Crust Pepperoni Pizza (6.3 ounces), Garlic Herb Grilled Chicken Bowl (9.5 ounces), Cauliflower Crust Three Meat Pizza (6.5 ounces), Grilled Chicken Chipotle Bowl (9.5 ounces), Southwest Style Beef Taco Bowl (9.5 ounces), Chicken Spinach & Artichoke Sandwich Melt (7.1 ounces), Vermont White Cheddar Mac & Broccoli Bowl with Cavatappi Protein Pasta (9.5 ounces), Air Fryer Meal Teriyaki Chicken (9.5 ounces), Air Fryer Meal Maple Balsamic Chicken (9.5 ounces), Cauliflower Crust Three Cheese Pizza (6.2 ounces), Cauliflower Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Piada (6.5 ounces). The line accommodates diverse dietary and lifestyle needs, including vegetarian and gluten-free meals, as well as including several air fryer-ready items. Each meal retails for a suggested $4.99, although prices may vary by retailer. In addition to its frozen products, Vital Pursuit continues to innovate across the aisles. In 2025, the brand plans to bring out a ready-to-drink beverage with 30 grams of protein and no added sugar.