Oolie offers better flavor and nutrition in dairy-free dips and yogurts. The world’s first egg-based dairy-free line, Oolie products are naturally richer, creamier and more nutritious compared with plant-based competitors. Using free-range eggs grown from family-owned farms, Oolie dips provide 2 grams protein per serving, with no added sugar, and the yogurts have up to 11 grams of egg protein per serving and more omega-3s and vitamins.

