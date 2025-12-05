Oolie™ Egg-Based Dairy-Free Dips & Yogurts
Oolie offers better flavor and nutrition in dairy-free dips and yogurts. The world’s first egg-based dairy-free line, Oolie products are naturally richer, creamier and more nutritious compared with plant-based competitors. Using free-range eggs grown from family-owned farms, Oolie dips provide 2 grams protein per serving, with no added sugar, and the yogurts have up to 11 grams of egg protein per serving and more omega-3s and vitamins.
Oolie uses upcycled free-range hard-boiled eggs as its base. This new dairy-free brand is sought by lactose-intolerant consumers willing to pay more in search of better flavor and nutrition.
There are five flavors of dips and four flavors of yogurts that bring incredible interest and sales to your dairy-free refrigerated case. A brand of HBF Foods, Pure Provisions hard-boiled eggs and deviled egg kits are also available. Learn more about Oolie or contact Faith Ferguson to discuss adding this exciting new brand to your stores.