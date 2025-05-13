Identified as the world’s leading culinary brand by marketing data and analytics business Kantar, Maggi – known best in the United States for its bouillon – is expanding its presence in this country with the launch of Maggi Noodles, a product developed to meet growing consumer demand for bold flavor and fusion cuisine amid the ongoing popularity of ramen. The brand leveraged its worldwide network of culinary experts to create authentically flavored noodles that can be eaten on their own as a satisfying snack or combined with protein, sauces and veggies for a full meal. Maggi’s latest line offers three globally inspired flavors: Indian Classic Masala, Chinese Spicy Garlic and Korean Spicy BBQ. The product is available on Amazon and at select major retailers in a variety of formats, including 3-ounce bags, sold in 4-packs at a suggested retail price of $4.20 for any variety, and 2.2-ounce cups, sold individually at a suggested retail price of $1.99 for any variety. Maggi is a brand of Nestlé.