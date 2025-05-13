Bush’s Beans and BBC Studios, distributor and licensor of the Emmy-winning animated series “Bluey,” have teamed up to create Bush’s Bluey Baked Beans, inspired by the playful cartoon pup’s love of baked beans, as portrayed in several fan-favorite episodes. To celebrate the launch of the product, entrepreneur and mom Ashley Tisdale is teaming with Bush’s to help encourage families to play chef together with recipes and ideas to make mealtime fun. Bush’s Bluey Baked Beans were created with young eaters in mind, providing 6 grams of protein per serving and kid-friendly flavor – a classic brown sugar sauce – in every bite. Packed in a 15.8-ounce pop-top can retailing for a suggested $2.46, the slow-simmered beans are gluten- and fat-free, vegetarian, and a snap to prepare – just pour them out of the can, heat and eat.