Philadelphia Whole Foods Store 1st to Unionize

In November, when the Philadelphia workers first filed their formal petition to hold the union vote, UFCW said in a statement that the associates were fighting for better compensation and working conditions.

“Companies must remember that grocery workers play an essential role by helping families put food on their tables. It is their hard work that keeps shelves stocked, groceries bagged and customers coming back,” noted Marc Perrone, international president of Washington D.C.-based UFCW.

“Our union family is committed to supporting Whole Foods members as they begin to negotiate a contract that reflects their value and ensuring that grocery workers everywhere have the opportunity to achieve the better future they deserve,” he continued.

UFCW International is the largest private-sector union in the United States, representing 1.2 million workers and their families in the grocery, meatpacking, food-processing, health care, cannabis, retail and other essential industries.

Part of Amazon's Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.