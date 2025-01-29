TWIG Video: The Art of the Top Women In Grocery Award Nomination Form

In this special edition of the Top Women In Grocery Podcast, Host Emily Crowe talks with Ashley Flower, manager of public relations at Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co., about how her company identifies nominees for the annual Top Women In Grocery Awards, as well as how she and her team craft the perfect nomination form.

According to Ashley, the nomination process begins with leadership teams identifying which associates are deserving of being put up for an award. When considering, she says, they look at: “What are they working on? What makes them worthy? What special projects have they worked on? How are they serving our teams, our customers, our communities?”

After a slate is put together, Ashley and the talent team get to know each nominee and learn more about their accomplishments throughout the previous year. Doing so includes interviews with nominees and their leadership, as well as giving them prompts and examples of things to think about when describing their work.

While some associates might be humble about what they do, Ashley believes the awards cycle is the perfect excuse to let accomplishments shine. “They're a little uncomfortable about bragging, but this is really the time to shout about what you're doing,” she says.

After that, Ashley and her team tease out common themes among nomination forms and look for consistencies among those nominations. She uses the information gathered to tell a story of how each associate has made an impact, and is sure to include measurable examples.

“We do try and always weave in impact,” she explains. “So maybe it's volunteer hours or maybe it's fundraising totals. Maybe it's the number of promotions on someone's team the past year or since they were last nominated.”

Continues Ashley: “We always try to put the story out there, but show its impact at the end of the day. We know there are so many nominations submitted across the industry. There's so much talent in the grocery industry.”

As for additional advice for anyone considering nominating someone (or themselves!) for a TWIG Award, Ashley says start planning early, build a timeline and communicate clearly with the partners you’re working with.

Progressive Grocer is accepting nominations for this year’s Top Women In Grocery Awards until Feb. 28.