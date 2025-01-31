Costco Raises Pay for Hourly Employees

Costco will increase hourly pay for its top-of-the-scale employees over the next three years.

Costco Wholesale Corp. is raising pay for most of its hourly U.S. workers to more than $30 an hour, as reported by Bloomberg.

The company will raise the hourly wage for employees at the top of its pay scale over the next three years, CEO Ron Vachris wrote in a memo to staff this week that was viewed by Bloomberg News. In March, these workers’ hourly rate will rise by $1 per hour to $30.20, with additional $1 increases coming in each of the next two years.

Workers at the bottom of the scale will get raises of 50 cents to $20, according to the memo. The pay changes apply to employees at non-union locations.