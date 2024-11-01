Union Members Ratify NorCal Rite Aid Contract

UFCW 8-Golden State plans to keep its members updated as the union works with the company to calculate retroactive wage payments to be paid by the end of December. Additionally, the UFCW Trust Fund will contact members working at Rite Aid with additional details on enrollment for medical benefits.

In related news, Rite Aid employees in Southern California who belong to UFCW local unions voted last month to authorize a strike. Together, those unions represent about 3,500 Rite Aid workers in the state.

At press time, Rite Aid had not responded to Progressive Grocer’s request for comment.

Philadelphia-based Rite Aid operates approximately 1,700 retail pharmacy locations across 16 states. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.