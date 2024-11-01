 Skip to main content

Union Members Ratify NorCal Rite Aid Contract

New agreement offers improvements in wages, health care benefits and job protections
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Rite Aid Brooklyn Main Image
Northern California Rite Aid workers have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new contract.

UFCW 8-Golden State has revealed that its members overwhelmingly voted for a new contract at Rite Aid stores in Northern California. 

“This victory is a powerful testament to our members' resilience and the unity which has guided us through an incredibly challenging path,” said Jacques Loveall, president of Roseville, Calif.-based UFCW 8-Golden State. “Our members’ journey to secure this agreement took us through multiple rounds at the highest levels of the National Labor Relations Board, where we fought and persevered every step of the way. Despite the company’s recent bankruptcy filing, we remained determined to protect our members’ rights and secure a fair contract.”

According to the union, the new agreement offers improvements in wages, restores members to a union-trusteed health care plan with no premiums for member coverage, and job protections.

UFCW 8-Golden State plans to keep its members updated as the union works with the company to calculate retroactive wage payments to be paid by the end of December. Additionally, the UFCW Trust Fund will contact members working at Rite Aid with additional details on enrollment for medical benefits. 

In related news, Rite Aid employees in Southern California who belong to UFCW local unions voted last month to authorize a strike. Together, those unions represent about 3,500 Rite Aid workers in the state. 

At press time, Rite Aid had not responded to Progressive Grocer’s request for comment.

Philadelphia-based Rite Aid operates approximately 1,700 retail pharmacy locations across 16 states. The company is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

