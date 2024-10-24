SoCal Union Workers, CVS Reach Tentative Agreement
CVS shared its own response. In a statement to media, the company declared, “We’re pleased to have reached a tentative contract agreement with eight UFCW local unions in California yesterday. Members will now need to vote on whether to accept or reject the new proposed contract. We’re proud of our long-standing, productive relationship with the UFCW and hope to finalize a new agreement soon.”
With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health has 300,000-plus colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. The company is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Philadelphia-based Rite Aid operates approximately 1,700 retail pharmacy locations across 16 states and is No. 26 on The PG 100.