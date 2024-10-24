SoCal Union Workers, CVS Reach Tentative Agreement

It seems the “first wave” strike by CVS Health Corp. workers in Southern California won’t be followed by a second action. Today, eight local United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) unions announced that they reached a deal with the health care and retail pharmacy company.

The deal comes ahead of the weekend when another potential stoppage was discussed. From Oct. 18-20, union members at seven CVS stores in Los Angeles and Orange County walked off the job, with CVS managers and non-union employees taking their place as the stores remained open.

The UFCW CVS bargaining committee released a statement on Oct. 24 noting that the agreement calls for higher wages, more secure staffing and a more affordable health care plan. “For the last five months, we have been fighting hard for a fair contract – from a strike to actions, delegations, rallies, petitions, and conversations with our co-workers and customers; we have shown the strength that comes when workers stand together for a better life,” the committee members said. “We look forward to discussing the details of this agreement with our co-workers before we make our voices heard during the voting process.”