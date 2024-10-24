 Skip to main content

SoCal Union Workers, CVS Reach Tentative Agreement

Deal includes higher wages, enhanced benefits
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
CVS Workers
Following a limited weekend strike, CVS union members and company officials went back to the bargaining table to secure a deal.

It seems the “first wave” strike by CVS Health Corp. workers in Southern California won’t be followed by a second action. Today, eight local United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) unions announced that they reached a deal with the health care and retail pharmacy company.

The deal comes ahead of the weekend when another potential stoppage was discussed. From Oct. 18-20, union members at seven CVS stores in Los Angeles and Orange County walked off the job, with CVS managers and non-union employees taking their place as the stores remained open.

The UFCW CVS bargaining committee released a statement on Oct. 24 noting that the agreement calls for higher wages, more secure staffing and a more affordable health care plan. “For the last five months, we have been fighting hard for a fair contract – from a strike to actions, delegations, rallies, petitions, and conversations with our co-workers and customers; we have shown the strength that comes when workers stand together for a better life,” the committee members said. “We look forward to discussing the details of this agreement with our co-workers before we make our voices heard during the voting process.”

CVS shared its own response. In a statement to media, the company declared, “We’re pleased to have reached a tentative contract agreement with eight UFCW local unions in California yesterday. Members will now need to vote on whether to accept or reject the new proposed contract. We’re proud of our long-standing, productive relationship with the UFCW and hope to finalize a new agreement soon.”

With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health has 300,000-plus colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. The company is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Philadelphia-based Rite Aid operates approximately 1,700 retail pharmacy locations across 16 states and is No. 26 on The PG 100.

