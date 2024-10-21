CVS Workers in SoCal Strike in 'First Wave' of Action

Retail pharmacy chains CVS Health Corp. and Rite Aid Corp. have had a tough year, compounded by a new work stoppage on the West Coast. Some CVS workers who are local members of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) in Southern California went on strike over the weekend of Oct. 18-20.

Employees at seven CVS Pharmacy stores who are members of UFCW Local 770 and 324 walked off the job for three days, an action that may expand in other "waves" to other locations and workers in California. Pharmacy techs and clerks contend that CVS is not engaged in productive talks for a new deal and allege that the average clerk is paid less than $20 and hour and can’t afford to buy insurance from CVS, which also operates a health insurance business.

“This weekend CVS workers made our voices heard and told CVS that it is absolutely not okay for management to intimidate us for wanting fair bargaining and a strong contract,” said Kristona Carlton, a striking pharmacy technician at a CVS store in Los Angeles, and a member of the UFCW 770 CVS bargaining committee. “This first wave may be done – for now – but we will not stop until CVS stops their unlawful and disrespectful activities designed to keep us from getting the contract we deserve.”

According to CVS, the seven stores remained open and staffed by non-union workers and managers during the three-day strike. “We’re disappointed that our UFCW member colleagues have gone on strike at a few select locations in the Los Angeles area,” CVS spokesperson Amy Thibault said in a statement.