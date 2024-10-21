 Skip to main content

CVS Workers in SoCal Strike in 'First Wave' of Action

Rite Aid union members in same region also authorize
Lynn Petrak
CVS workers at seven stores in the Los Angeles area are walking the picket line.

Retail pharmacy chains CVS Health Corp. and Rite Aid Corp. have had a tough year, compounded by a new work stoppage on the West Coast. Some CVS workers who are local members of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) in Southern California went on strike over the weekend of Oct. 18-20.  

Employees at seven CVS Pharmacy stores who are members of UFCW Local 770 and 324 walked off the job for three days, an action that may expand in other "waves" to other locations and workers in California. Pharmacy techs and clerks contend that CVS is not engaged in productive talks for a new deal and allege that the average clerk is paid less than $20 and hour and can’t afford to buy insurance from CVS, which also operates a health insurance business. 

“This weekend CVS workers made our voices heard and told CVS that it is absolutely not okay for management to intimidate us for wanting fair bargaining and a strong contract,” said Kristona Carlton, a striking pharmacy technician at a CVS store in Los Angeles, and a member of the UFCW 770 CVS bargaining committee. “This first wave may be done – for now – but we will not stop until CVS stops their unlawful and disrespectful activities designed to keep us from getting the contract we deserve.”

According to CVS, the seven stores remained open and staffed by non-union workers and managers during the three-day strike. “We’re disappointed that our UFCW member colleagues have gone on strike at a few select locations in the Los Angeles area,” CVS spokesperson Amy Thibault said in a statement.

Rite Aid strike
Rite Aid workers in Southern California overwhelmingly voted to okay a potential strike.

Meanwhile, Rite Aid employees in SoCal who belong to UFCW local unions voted to authorize a strike. Together, those unions represent about 3,500 Rite Aid workers in the Sunshine State. 

"In July, we approached Rite Aid negotiations seeking a fair contract. Instead, we've faced disrespect, inadequate proposals disregarding our worth and the company's wealth, and numerous labor violations. It's clear our employer isn't working with us in good faith,” the UFCW Rite Aid bargaining team declared in a statement. "Rite Aid has engaged in multiple unfair labor practices, including offering incentives to employees not to sign petitions, bargaining directly with employees and bypassing the union in an attempt to convince employees to waive the company’s lunch penalty in violation of our contract and unilaterally implementing a bonus in an attempt to boost vaccination rates.”

Other labor issues have roiled large pharmacy chains. In early Oct., reports surfaced  that CVS Health plans to eliminate about 2,900 jobs as it seeks to rein in costs. Rite Aid, which recently emerged from bankruptcy, closed stores in Michigan and Ohio this summer, leaving most workers there out of a job. Separately, Walgreens announced this month that it anticipates closing 1,200 stores, starting in 2025.

With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health has 300,000-plus colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. The company is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Philadelphia-based Rite Aid operates approximately 1,700 retail pharmacy locations across 16 states and is No. 26 on The PG 100.

