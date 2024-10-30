Fred Meyer, Union Workers Reach Deal in Portland
Dan Clay, UFCW Local 555 president, said that the contract was a win for union members. “This contract is going to change thousands of lives and it could only have been accomplished with the work and dedication of everyone involved and the support of our communities,” he declared.
Meanwhile, parent company Kroger and Albertsons Cos. are awaiting a decision by U.S. District Judge for Oregon Adrienne Nelson in the case brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, related to their planned $24.6 billion merger. That ruling could come any day.
Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, including Fred Meyer. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.