Fred Meyer, Union Workers Reach Deal in Portland

Parties agree to terms after months of talks
Lynn Petrak
Fred Meyer workers and company officials lauded efforts to reach a three-year agreement.

Following months at the negotiating table, workers at Kroger-owned Fred Meyer, QFC and Fred Meyer Jewelers stores in the Portland, Ore., area have voted to ratify a new three-year contract. According to a statement released by the United Food & Commercial Worker (UFCW) Local 555 union, the deal includes high wages and enhanced benefits, including medical, dental and retirement support for more than 11,000 grocery, meat and non-associates in Portland, Bend, western Oregon and southwestern Washington. 

It took some time for the sides to hammer out an agreement. The impetus to secure a deal was amplified when more than 4,500 union member workers walked off the job over the Labor Day weekend after their previous contract expired. 

In an email shared with Progressive Grocer, a Fred Meyer spokesperson wrote, “Fred Meyer and QFC associates ratified a new labor contract with UFCW Local 555 that invests millions more in hourly wages. The agreement also invests millions of dollars in retirement benefits and in health care for associates working in the Portland area, southwest Washington and Bend, Oregon. Our associates are the heartbeat of our business and this contract recognizes their hard work by delivering significant wage increases, maintaining affordable health care, and providing a pension for retirement.”

Dan Clay, UFCW Local 555 president, said that the contract was a win for union members. “This contract is going to change thousands of lives and it could only have been accomplished with the work and dedication of everyone involved and the support of our communities,” he declared.

Meanwhile, parent company Kroger and Albertsons Cos. are awaiting a decision by U.S. District Judge for Oregon Adrienne Nelson in the case brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, related to their planned $24.6 billion merger. That ruling could come any day. 

Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, including Fred Meyer. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

