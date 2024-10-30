Fred Meyer, Union Workers Reach Deal in Portland

Following months at the negotiating table, workers at Kroger-owned Fred Meyer, QFC and Fred Meyer Jewelers stores in the Portland, Ore., area have voted to ratify a new three-year contract. According to a statement released by the United Food & Commercial Worker (UFCW) Local 555 union, the deal includes high wages and enhanced benefits, including medical, dental and retirement support for more than 11,000 grocery, meat and non-associates in Portland, Bend, western Oregon and southwestern Washington.

It took some time for the sides to hammer out an agreement. The impetus to secure a deal was amplified when more than 4,500 union member workers walked off the job over the Labor Day weekend after their previous contract expired.

In an email shared with Progressive Grocer, a Fred Meyer spokesperson wrote, “Fred Meyer and QFC associates ratified a new labor contract with UFCW Local 555 that invests millions more in hourly wages. The agreement also invests millions of dollars in retirement benefits and in health care for associates working in the Portland area, southwest Washington and Bend, Oregon. Our associates are the heartbeat of our business and this contract recognizes their hard work by delivering significant wage increases, maintaining affordable health care, and providing a pension for retirement.”