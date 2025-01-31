Walgreens Shutters Health Clinics at 47 Illinois Locations

Walgreens is no longer teaming up with Advocate Health Care in Illinois for in-store clinics.

Operational tightening and rethinking continues at Walgreens. The company, which previously announced that it is closing up to 1,200 underperforming stores by 2027, will no longer offer in-store clinics run by Advocate Health Care in 47 Illinois locations.

The Advocate clinics will cease operations within Walgreens stores by Feb. 6. The health care company said that the decision was made after careful consideration.

"This allows us to focus on additional ways patients prefer to access care, when and where they need it, including expanded virtual services that provide care within the comfort of their own home, as well as convenient access to urgent care and primary care locations in the community," Advocate shared in a statement. “We are partnering closely with Walgreens to navigate this transition and will support employees by working to find them alternative roles within our organization that best align with their skills and preferences."

[RELATED: Walgreens Becomes Visory Health Featured Pharmacy]

Customers could visit the in-store clinics for minor health and wellness issues. The sites combined patient care from in-store health professionals with video counsel from Advocate clinicians.