Walgreens Shutters Health Clinics at 47 Illinois Locations

Partner Advocate Health Care confirms that it is pulling out of co-located patient care as of Feb. 6
Lynn Petrak
Walgreens HQ
Walgreens is no longer teaming up with Advocate Health Care in Illinois for in-store clinics.

Operational tightening and rethinking continues at Walgreens. The company, which previously announced that it is closing up to 1,200 underperforming stores by 2027, will no longer offer in-store clinics run by Advocate Health Care in 47 Illinois locations.

The Advocate clinics will cease operations within Walgreens stores by Feb. 6. The health care company said that the decision was made after careful consideration.

"This allows us to focus on additional ways patients prefer to access care, when and where they need it, including expanded virtual services that provide care within the comfort of their own home, as well as convenient access to urgent care and primary care locations in the community," Advocate shared in a statement.  “We are partnering closely with Walgreens to navigate this transition and will support employees by working to find them alternative roles within our organization that best align with their skills and preferences."

Customers could visit the in-store clinics for minor health and wellness issues. The sites combined patient care from in-store health professionals with video counsel from Advocate clinicians.

According to local media reports, Walgreens has not announced plans for the affected locations. 

In other news, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) reported this week that it is suspending cash dividends that are typically paid to stockholders on a quarterly basis. The move, made by the board of directors, was attributed to the need to refine the company’s capital allocation policy.

“This change in capital allocation is aimed at strengthening WBA’s balance sheet by reducing debt over time and improving free cash flow, as the company works toward achieving a retail pharmacy-led turnaround underpinned by a sustainable economic model. The company’s cash needs over the next several years, including with respect to litigation and debt refinancing, were important considerations as part of the decision to suspend the dividend,” WBA explained in a statement.

On the positive side, WBA beat analysts' expectations earlier this month when it reported its first quarter sales and earnings results. 

Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens operates retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

