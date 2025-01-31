Walgreens Shutters Health Clinics at 47 Illinois Locations
According to local media reports, Walgreens has not announced plans for the affected locations.
In other news, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) reported this week that it is suspending cash dividends that are typically paid to stockholders on a quarterly basis. The move, made by the board of directors, was attributed to the need to refine the company’s capital allocation policy.
“This change in capital allocation is aimed at strengthening WBA’s balance sheet by reducing debt over time and improving free cash flow, as the company works toward achieving a retail pharmacy-led turnaround underpinned by a sustainable economic model. The company’s cash needs over the next several years, including with respect to litigation and debt refinancing, were important considerations as part of the decision to suspend the dividend,” WBA explained in a statement.
On the positive side, WBA beat analysts' expectations earlier this month when it reported its first quarter sales and earnings results.
