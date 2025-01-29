Uber Health, InComm Healthcare Roll Out Food Delivery
“Through our existing collaboration and new expansion, plan members can now enjoy greater access to a variety of high-value ancillary benefits: rides, groceries and over-the-counter item delivery,” said Zachary Clark, global head of Uber Health, which leverages the expertise, scale and reliability of San Francisco-based rideshare company Uber. “Together, we're making it easy and convenient to understand and use benefits like these. This represents a major milestone in helping drive better health outcomes.”
Uber Health aims to make accessing and using ancillary benefits, such as rides and same-day delivery of grocery items, easy to understand and use. This is key because social determinants of health, including transportation and nutrition, play a major role in determining overall health outcomes. By allowing health plan members to use the full extent of their benefits – encompassing transportation and grocery and OTC item delivery – Uber Health helps address health-related social needs and bridge the gaps to improve care delivery.
InComm Healthcare’s Dual Network Benefit Card enables Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and other health plans to easily add more than one supplemental benefit, reward or healthy foods program to a single member card. Cardholders can use the benefit funds on purchases that are configured to the health plan’s program requirements, which may include select OTC medicines, wellness items, groceries and more. The cards are loaded with more than $3.5 billion in supplemental benefit funds annually and are accepted at more than 70,000 retail locations in the OTC Network.
Last September, United Supermarkets shoppers who receive benefits through InComm Healthcare became able to use their plan-sponsored funds to purchase eligible items at the food retailer’s banner stores throughout Texas and New Mexico.