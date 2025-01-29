Uber Health, InComm Healthcare Roll Out Food Delivery

An expansion of InComm Healthcare and Uber’s transportation benefit program gives health plans additional ways to boost member engagement and address social determinants of health.

Uber Health has partnered with the InComm Healthcare business unit of payment technology company InComm Payments on a benefit program for health plans, enabling members to order meal and grocery deliveries via Uber Eats, using plan-sponsored funds. An expansion of InComm Healthcare and Uber’s transportation benefit program, this latest offering gives health plans additional ways to boost member engagement and address social determinants of health (SDOH).

“Food insecurity and access to affordable health care are top of mind for health plans seeking ways to improve member health,” noted Dave Etling, SVP and general manager at Atlanta-based InComm Healthcare. “Uber Health is at the forefront of providing services to address both of these concerns, particularly in communities where transportation gaps make it difficult to reach a pharmacy or grocery store. By combining Uber's expertise, scale and reliability with our health care payments technology, health plan members can access the stores they need to live healthy lives.”

Members of participating health plans can now use the Uber Eats app to order groceries or over-the-counter items and pay for purchases using plan-sponsored funds on their Dual Network Benefit Card.