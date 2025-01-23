Wegmans Teams With Uber Eats on Grocery Delivery
“Our goal is to make meals easy and help our customers live healthier, better lives through exceptional food,” noted Erica Tickle, Wegmans’ VP of marketing and digital growth. “Partnering with Uber and expanding our delivery network is just one way we’re able to continue delivering on that mission.”
Customers can browse and order from a wide selection of Wegmans products on the Uber Eats app. Users can build group orders with family members, place orders any time of day and easily pick replacement items. The app also offers an intuitive shopping experience, real-time tracking and reliable delivery.
Last October, Wegmans expanded its partnership with DoorDash to offer delivery from all of the grocer’s stores in Maryland, as well as locations in Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Delaware and upstate New York.
Family-owned Wegmans operates 111 stores along the East Coast. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.