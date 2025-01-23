 Skip to main content

Wegmans Teams With Uber Eats on Grocery Delivery

Partnership takes effect first in Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey and D.C.
Using Uber Eats, Wegmans customers can build group orders with family members, place orders any time of day and easily pick replacement items.

Wegmans Food Markets Inc. has joined forces with Uber Eats to bring the popular supermarket chain’s groceries directly to customers’ homes. Starting this month, consumers will be able to order from Wegmans locations in Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., through the Uber Eats and Uber apps, boosting access to the grocer’s offerings. Wegmans stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Delaware will follow suit in February. 

As usual, Uber One members will be able to take advantage of a $0 delivery fee and a 5% discount on all Wegmans orders with a $35 minimum purchase. Additionally, all new Wegman’s customers will get up to 40% off their next order of $60 or more until Feb. 5.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Wegmans to the Uber Eats app this January,” said Hashim Amin, head of North American grocery and retail delivery at San Francisco-based Uber. “Wegmans is synonymous with high-quality food and exceptional service, and now customers can easily order everything they need for game day entertaining — from fresh produce to prepared meals and snacks — delivered right to their door. This partnership is another step in our mission to make grocery shopping more convenient and accessible for everyone.” 

“Our goal is to make meals easy and help our customers live healthier, better lives through exceptional food,” noted Erica Tickle, Wegmans’ VP of marketing and digital growth. “Partnering with Uber and expanding our delivery network is just one way we’re able to continue delivering on that mission.” 

Customers can browse and order from a wide selection of Wegmans products on the Uber Eats app. Users can build group orders with family members, place orders any time of day and easily pick replacement items. The app also offers an intuitive shopping experience, real-time tracking and reliable delivery.

Last October, Wegmans expanded its partnership with DoorDash to offer delivery from all of the grocer’s stores in Maryland, as well as locations in Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Delaware and upstate New York.

Family-owned Wegmans operates 111 stores along the East Coast. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

