Wegmans Teams With Uber Eats on Grocery Delivery

Wegmans Food Markets Inc. has joined forces with Uber Eats to bring the popular supermarket chain’s groceries directly to customers’ homes. Starting this month, consumers will be able to order from Wegmans locations in Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., through the Uber Eats and Uber apps, boosting access to the grocer’s offerings. Wegmans stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Delaware will follow suit in February.

As usual, Uber One members will be able to take advantage of a $0 delivery fee and a 5% discount on all Wegmans orders with a $35 minimum purchase. Additionally, all new Wegman’s customers will get up to 40% off their next order of $60 or more until Feb. 5.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Wegmans to the Uber Eats app this January,” said Hashim Amin, head of North American grocery and retail delivery at San Francisco-based Uber. “Wegmans is synonymous with high-quality food and exceptional service, and now customers can easily order everything they need for game day entertaining — from fresh produce to prepared meals and snacks — delivered right to their door. This partnership is another step in our mission to make grocery shopping more convenient and accessible for everyone.”